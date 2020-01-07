Local News Briefs: Already tired of the winter blahs? Seedy Saturday is coming

The Cache Creek Beautification Society’s Seedy Saturday event is coming up on Feb. 1, bringing a welcome touch of spring. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)

Lions Bingo returns (with a new venue)

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club Bingo returns on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in a different venue: the Ashcroft Community Hall on Bancroft Street. Doors open at 6 p.m., and Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Come on down for a fun evening and try your hand at winning the Toonie Ball jackpot, which stands at $472 (plus the evening’s take).

Choose to Move

Choose to Move and Active Aging is an innovative free program that hopes to help older adults get up, get out, and get active, and there will be a free information session at the Ashcroft HUB at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The program is tailored for older adults, and is suitable for those who have had surgery such as hip replacement.

For more information, or to register, call the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or go to www.choosetomove.ca.

Grant writing workshop

Do you want to learn how to tell your story, create a budget, know which grants are for you, and learn tips about how to get approved? Then you won’t want to miss the two-day grant writing workshop at the Ashcroft HUB, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 and 31.

The workshop included how-to tips and hands-on learning. If you have a special project in mind, then bring it with you and complete it during the workshop. The cost is $60 per person, and includes lunch and refreshments.

For more information, or to register, call the HUB at (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

BC Achievement Community Award

Do you know an outstanding British Columbian? The 17th annual BC Achievement Community Award celebrates the spirit, imagination, dedication, and outstanding contributions that British Columbians make to their communities.

You can nominate a deserving individual who raises the quality and character of your community. The award recognizes the contributions of extraordinary British Columbians who build better, stronger, more resilient communities and shine as examples of dedication and service.

Nomination forms are available online at www.bcachievement.com, and nominations must be received by Jan. 31, 2020.

Seedy Saturday

It’s a sure sign that spring is on the way: the Cache Creek Beautification Society’s 10th annual Seedy Saturday event, taking place this year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Saturday, Feb. 1!

Shake off those winter blahs, start planning for spring planting, and get new ideas for your garden. There will be vendors, seed sellers, demonstrations, gardening information, and more to help you spring into a gardening frame of mind! Admission is free.

Farewell MSP

The new year marks the end of Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums in B.C., but while the premiums are now a thing of the past, and British Columbians will no longer be invoiced for new premiums starting Jan. 1, 2020, elimination of MSP premiums does not forgive outstanding premiums owed.

British Columbians who had been paying their premiums using auto-payments through their credit card or financial institution are reminded to cancel those automated payments. You must also keep your address up to date, which can be done online at www.gov.bc.ca/managingyourmspaccount.

People may be eligible for relief on premium amounts still owing. For example, retroactive premium assistance could be provided based on net income for a given tax year, family size, and disability status.

Although British Columbians no longer pay premiums, they must remain enrolled in MSP. The plan will continue to provide eligible residents with provincial health care benefits.

For questions about making a payment or account balances, contact Revenue Services of BC, Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; or Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Pacific time) at 1-877-405-4909 (toll-free). For questions about retroactive premium assistance, or to update an MSP account, contact Health Insurance BC, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time) at 1-800-663-7100 (toll-free).

Most popular baby names in B.C.

Olivia is the front-runner for the most popular name for babies born in 2019 in British Columbia.

Olivia is followed by Oliver, Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma, and Leo, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures from Jan. 1 to Dec. 18, 2019. Only names that occur five or more times are listed.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 18, 2019 there were 40,978 babies born in B.C. In 2018, there were 43,844 babies born in the province.



