Local news briefs: Bus service returns to Cache Creek

(from left) Cache Creek mayor Santo Talarico, councillor Wendy Coomber, bus driver Lawrence Marchment, and Yellowhead Community Services executive director Jack Keough in Cache Creek on July 8, the date that bus service resumed in Cache Creek after the community’s absence from the local transit system since 2013. “I’m happy that Ashcroft and Clinton were able to maintain the service until we could opt back in,” said Talarico. “It’s great to see the appreciative faces of the people on the bus and know they have that freedom of movement which many take for granted.” Photo: Barbara Roden

Bus service in Cache Creek

Bus service has returned to Cache Creek, with weekly trips to Kamloops every Monday (departure at 9:45 a.m.). The exception is the last Monday of every month, when the bus goes to 100 Mile House (departure at 9:15 a.m.).

Every Wednesday and Friday Cache Creek residents can travel to Clinton (departure 9:15 a.m.) and Ashcroft (departure 11:30 a.m.). The cost of each trip (to Kamloops and 100 Mile, and between communities) is $5 per person each way. The Cache Creek pick-up and drop-off point is near the picnic tables outside the Info Centre (lower parking lot of the Community Hall).

Schedules are available at the Info Centre, the Village office, Hungry Herbie’s, the Jade Shop, and The Equality Project. To book a seat, call 1-780-910-1549.

The Fates at UniTea

With elements of alternative folk, jazz, and R and B, The Fates musically explore myriad feelings and moods, supported by signature harmonies and poetic sensibilities.

The Fates will be at UniTea in Ashcroft on Tuesday, July 23; the concert starts at 7 p.m. For more information or to reserve a ticket, call (250) 457-1145.

Communities in Bloom celebration

The CiB judges are coming to Ashcroft, and all are invited to a community meet and greet at the Heritage Park on Wednesday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. Meet this year’s judges, enjoy cake and beverages, and find out which business, residents, and street are being recognized this year.

Unleash your inner artist

Empty Canvas Sherri is hosting a paint night at UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft on Thursday, July 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $35 per person, with all painting supplies included, and step-by-step instruction to help participants create their own “Birds on a Wire” painting. No painting experience is necessary. For more information, or to book a space, go to http://bit.ly/2JAPvRO. There will be a door prize, and all participants will have their name entered in a draw for a trip for two to Las Vegas.

Karaoke at the Legion

The Ashcroft Legion presents “Karaoke by Tracie” on Saturday, July 27. It starts at 7 p.m., and admission is free, so come down to the Legion, enjoy the music, and maybe take a turn at the mic. There will be more karaoke nights coming in August.

Fur Paws

Since January, the Fur Paws Society in Ashcroft has neutered nine cats and spayed 13. On June 20 surgery was done on three cats from Cache Creek to help someone out, and one got away outside the Cache Creek Veterinary Clinic. If anyone sees a calico cat anywhere please call Cami Lindseth at (250) 453-9917. Also, a neutered black-and-white Persian male cat was found near the former mushroom plant around May 10. If anyone is missing him, contact Lindseth.

Open burning changes

Changes to when and where open burning can take place will help protect British Columbia’s air quality and people’s health by reducing fine particulate matter pollution.

The new Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation will come into effect on Sept. 15, 2019, in advance of the fall burning season. The new rules will oversee the open burning of logging slash and other vegetative debris.

These rules will replace an outdated, one-size-fits-all regulation for burning throughout the province, regardless of the location or reason for burning.

New requirements to improve the protection of community air quality include more stringent rules in areas near communities, including shorter burn periods and a requirement to dry out debris, as well as larger setbacks from neighbours, schools, and hospitals.

Additionally, the new regulation allows communities more flexibility to conduct controlled burning to reduce fire hazards that could make them vulnerable to larger wildfires. Guidance documents are being finalized and will be available online in advance of the fall burning season, along with more information on the regulation.

You can read the new regulation at http://bit.ly/2LTOtC7. Information about the new regulation can be found at http://bit.ly/30ubU95.

Clarification

In an article in the Journal of July 11, 2019, it was stated that a group in Lytton had been awarded $4 million as one of three projects to increase internet connectivity in the province (“$4 million federal grant to Lytton group will strengthen fibre optic network”). Total funding for the three projects is $18 million, with $13.8 million coming from the federal government’s Connect to Innovate program; approximately $3 million coming from the provincial government’s Connecting British Columbia program and the Northern Development Initiative Trust; and $1.2 million coming from other contributors.



