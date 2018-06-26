Local news briefs: Canada Day celebrations

Plus burning restrictions, auditions, yoga in the park, the Kids’ TRYathlon, and much more.

Burn prohibitions set to expand in Kamloops Fire Centre

As of June 22, 2018, any open burns larger than a campfire will be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect the public. This prohibition will remain in effect until October 15, 2018, or until the public is otherwise notified. A map of the affected areas is available online at http://ow.ly/cuRN30kBP70.

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide (or smaller), and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes. A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online at http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5.

Prohibited activities also include the use of fireworks (including firecrackers); sky lanterns; burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description; binary exploding targets (pre-packaged or homemade explosives, such as Tannerite, Thundershot, Gryphon, Firebird SS65, Sure Shot, or similar products); and tiki torches and similar kinds of torches.

This prohibition applies to all public and private land unless specified otherwise (for example, in a local government bylaw). Check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, go to http://www.bcwildfire.ca.

Ashcroft Moving Forward meeting

The Ashcroft Moving Forward group will be holding a public meeting to discuss their recent fan-out emergency response exercise and other items, including fire safety and emergency preparedness planning: what do you need to have in a grab-and-go bag? All are welcome to attend the meeting — which runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 28 at the Ashcroft Community Hall — to learn more and ask questions.

Unleash your inner thespian

There’s another chance to audition for the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society’s fall play, Noel Coward’s sparkling comedy classic Blithe Spirit. The play has seven speaking parts, and auditions will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 at the Ashcroft HUB. Any adults who would like to audition are invited to attend. It is not necessary to prepare an audition piece, and scripts will be provided.

Canada Day celebrations

Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton will all be holding Canada Day celebrations on Sunday, July 1. For details of the Ashcroft and Clinton events, please see the schedules in this week’s special centre feature. Cache Creek’s event goes from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cache Creek park, with free hot dogs, beverages, and Dairy Queen ice cream cake, and an outdoor dance party with music from Tom Moe’s Rolling Thunder. There will also be prizes for those wearing the most red and the most maple leaves (or maple leafs, if you’re a Toronto hockey fan). See the Cache Creek-Activities Facebook page for more details.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #113 Ashcroft will be holding a Canada Day celebration in conjunction with Legion Week, starting at the Legion at 1 p.m. on July 1. The free, family-friendly event is open to all, with a barbecue, beverages, karaoke, and more.

Heavy metal/rock festival in Lone Butte

Metalocalypstick, the Western Canadian festival that doesn’t just celebrate heavy metal, but also embraces the power of women in metal, punk, and rock, is proud to announce its 2018 line-up being hosted at the Lone Butte Community Centre during the Canada Day weekend, June 30 and July 1. This year’s line-up features headliners Cabrakaan, DelDesierto, KOSM, Obsidian, and more.

For more information check out Metalocalypstick Fest 2018 Facebook page at http://bit.ly/2lsR0EH. Day and weekend passes are available at http://metalocalypstickfest.rocks/tickets/.

Yoga in the park

Kimberley Pierro will be leading an all-levels, beginner-friendly yoga class in the park at the Ashcroft HUB from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday in July and August beginning on July 11. It’s a free and family-friendly event, with children welcome to play on the playground, run around, or even try some yoga. Participants should bring a yoga mat and some water.

For more information, and to receive any updates, visit the Facebook page at Park Yoga.

Meet the CiB judges

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom invites all residents to come on out, enjoy some refreshments, and meet this year’s CiB judges at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue on Thursday, July 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. This year’s Best Street and Best Blooming Business will be revealed, and the six winners of the Scott’s Best Garden award will also be announced.

Kids’ TRYathlon

The sixth annual Kids’ TRYathlon is taking place on Saturday, July 14, and is open to all children aged three and up. Registration costs $5, with participants swimming, biking, and running courses that are tailored to different age groups.

The TRYathlon starts at the Ashcroft pool and ends at the HUB. All participants get a T-shirt, all finishers get a medal, and there are lots of cool prizes to be won, including a new bike. To register, visit the Ashcroft HUB office or go to www.raceroster.com.

Market at the HUB

In conjunction with the Kids’ TRYathlon, the Ashcroft HUB will be holding an outdoor market from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 14. Vendors can rent a spot for $5, and get a table (if needed) for an additional $3. For information, or to register, visit the HUB, call (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Early Learning registration

The Ashcroft Early Learning Program is now taking registrations for the 2018/19 school year. ECE-certified programs are available for children aged 18 to 36 months (Tuesdays/Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.); three- to five-year-olds (two, three, or four days per week); and before and after school (7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.).

There are limited spaces available, and they fill quickly. For more information, or to register, contact Tanya at (250) 457-3813 or Shauna at (250) 457-7408.

Remarkable Experiences program

Eligible local businesses can take advantage of the Remarkable Experiences program, a four-day comprehensive program which features two days focused on Experience Design and two days focused on Digital and Social Media marketing.

This hands-on workshop will provide tools for elevating your product, visitor experience, and online presence. The program also includes 1.5 hours of personalized coaching, workbooks and resources, and a digital assessment of your social media channels and website.

Funding for wildfire-affected businesses has been made available through the Community Futures Wildfire Business Transition program on a first-come, first-serve basis, and eligible businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to take advantage of this opportunity. Only 30 spots are available, and you must commit to the entire program. The Experience Design sessions will be offered in Cache Creek/Ashcroft on September 27 and 28, and the Digital and Social Media sessions will be held on October 25 and 26.

Registration is open at http://bit.ly/2K50rcj. To find out if your business is eligible, go to http://bit.ly/2MjUGnH. For more information, email industry@totabc.com.



