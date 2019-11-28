Local News Briefs: Christmas is in the air

There will be a big-screen showing of the holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops. Photo: Liberty Films

Get crafty at the Hutch

On Saturday, Nov. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. you can create your own unique pillow or tote bag at the Hutch at the Ashcroft HUB. There will be a wide variety of stencil designs to choose from; and a tutorial will guide you from start to finish.

The cost is $45 per person. To register, contact the Hutch at (250) 457-0073, or visit their Facebook page.

Local author book signing

Six local authors—Annie Bourret, Dorothy Jepp, J.M. Landels, Anne-Michele Levesque, Sara L. Sen, and Barbara Roden—have had their books on display in the Sidewalk Gallery in Ashcroft throughout November, and several of the authors will be selling and signing copies of their books at the old Sam’s Diner on Railway Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 30 starting at 2 p.m.

Come down, meet the authors, buy some books, and get them signed for unique Christmas gifts.

Cache Creek indoor market

The Cache Creek Beautification Society will be holding an indoor market at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables and chairs are provided, and electricity is available. The cost is $10 per table; call or text Wendy Coomber at (250) 457-0245, email wcoomber@telus.net, or send a message through the Cache Creek Market Facebook page to reserve a table.

Ashcroft Christmas market

Spots at the Christmas market at the Ashcroft HUB on Saturday, Dec. 7 are filling up fast, with more than 50 vendors offering unique items already registered. Spaces are $10 each, and the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177.

Pictures with Santa

Want to get some pictures of you—or loved ones—with the jolly old elf himself? Then stop by Horsting’s Farm Market north of Cache Creek between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. Photo packages are available at a cost of $20.

Hockey fundraiser bake sale

The Thompson Cariboo Minor Hockey Peewee Warriors are holding a bake sale fundraiser at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations and purchases are welcome, with funds raised going towards enabling the team to attend tournaments, so feel free to drop by and pick up some delicious baking just in time for holiday festivities.

Winter Bingo

After the Peewee hockey fundraiser ends, stay at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Sunday, Dec. 8 for the Winter Bingo event, where there are turkeys, hams, chocolates, and oranges needing to be won! The event starts at 3 p.m.; for more information call (250) 457-6233, ext. 249.

Christmas Hamper news

The Community Resource Society’s Christmas Hamper program now has food donation boxes set up at various locations in the area. In Ashcroft the boxes are at Safety Mart, Interior Savings, and the HUB; in Cache Creek at the Village Office on Quartz Road; in Clinton at the Health Centre and Integris Credit Union; and in Spences Bridge at the Packing House and the Log Cabin Pub.

Volunteers are welcome and appreciated. This year people are being asked to sign up, so that the organizers can accommodate as many people as people and know who to expect each day. The hampers will be packed from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 18, 19, and 20 at the Ashcroft Community Hall on Bancroft Street. If you would like to help out, please choose a day and call Esther at (250) 453-9085 to be added to the list.

Applications for Christmas Hampers can be made in person at the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society office on Bancroft Street in Ashcroft every weekday from now until Tuesday, Dec. 3 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The cut-off date for applications is Wednesday, Dec. 4, when applications will be accept from noon until 2:30 p.m. For more information go to the Ashcroft & Area Christmas Hampers Facebook page.

Equality Project needs help to make a Merry Christmas

The Equality Project is collecting items to help make Christmas a little more merry for those who have little, and is looking for donations of items that will go into gift bags for men and women to take home after their Christmas Day meal at the clubhouse on Stage Road.

Among the items they are looking for are Christmas chocolates, Mandarin oranges, lip balm, warm socks and gloves, cat and dog food and treats, tea towels and dishcloths, small hand-crafted gifts, and more. For a full list, go to The Equality Project’s Facebook page.

Items can be dropped off at Revelations, Home Hardware, and the HUB in Ashcroft, and at Anie’s Pizza, the Veterinary Clinic, and The Equality Project clubhouse in Cache Creek.

Artsy Christmas gifts

The Kamloops Arts Council’s third annual SMALL//works show—a great big teeny tiny art show—has now started, and provides an opportunity for people to buy local, small, one-of-a-kind original artworks.

SMALL//works is an excellent chance to snag some fresh artwork for gifts, or for your own office or home. Works by area artists are on sale for up to $300, with many works under $100.

This year’s event is bigger than ever, with more than 370 pieces of affordable and original art from more than 50 artists. Art will be sold right off the wall, so come early for the best selection. All sales will be split 50-50 between the artists and the Kamloops Arts Council in support of its community arts programs. And be sure to to visit frequently, since artwork gets replenished as items sell.

The show runs through Dec. 22 at the Old Courthouse in Kamloops (7 Seymour Street West). Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For information, visit www.kamloopsarts.ca.

Kamloops Film Society Christmas films

The Kamloops Film Society is showing several seasonal films on the big screen at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops. On Dec. 13 there will be a screening of the classic It’s a Wonderful Life starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, in which George Bailey is given a second chance at life. The screening is at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at https://www.thekfs.ca/.

There will also be free screenings of three holiday movies throughout December. No tickets are required, and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. On Dec. 7 and 8 at 3:30 p.m. there will be screenings of the animated film All Dogs Christmas Carol (1998), and on Dec. 14 and 15 at 3:30 p.m. the film will be 1994’s Christmas With the Kranks. The final film in the series will be the 2000 film version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

For information about upcoming films and events at the Paramount, visit their website.



