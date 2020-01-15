Local News Briefs: Cluttered rooms getting you down? Get ready for purge the house market

Does this look all too familiar? You might want to consider the ‘Purge Your House’ market to help you de-clutter. (Photo credit: Stock image)

Ashcroft/Cache Creek youth lobby for more green spaces

All are invited to attend a presentation by youth in Ashcroft and Cache Creek who are advocating for more green spaces in their communities. They will be presenting a video they created, and discussing the work they have done for the past year as part of a research study led by Bonnie Fournier, who is with Thompson Rivers University’s School of Nursing.

The goal for the youth who participated in the study is to improve their communities, and they are hoping that their voice matters in decisions regarding their communities.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at the Ashcroft HUB, and there is no charge to attend.

Food bank/Equality Project fundraiser

There will be an evening of music and food featuring local band Jenny and the Gents taking place on Friday, Jan. 21 at the Ashcroft HUB starting at 5:30 p.m. (band starts at 6 p.m.). Tickets for this 18+ event are $5 each, with proceeds going to benefit the Ashcroft food bank and The Equality Project.

The event is presented by Better at Home, and there will be three prize draws; to enter, bring two items of non-perishable food for the food bank. Tickets are available at the HUB (250-453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com).

Firearms course

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association will be holding a non-restricted firearms course on Jan. 25–26. If you are interested in taking part, call Ken Brown at (250) 453-9415.

The Association is also taking memberships for the 2020 year, which are valid until Dec. 31, 2020. The cost is $60 for a single membership, or $80 per family. New members pay $10 for a key. To download the membership form, go to the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association Facebook page.

Purge the House

There will be a “Purge Your House” market and clothing swap on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. In addition to lots of “new to you” bargains and deals, there will be a 50/50 draw and a concession.

Tables are $10 each, and will sell fast, so book yours now by contacting the HUB (see contact info above).

Pickleball is back

Pickleball has returned to the Ashcroft HUB, with drop-in sessions every Wednesday at 11 a.m. The sessions are non-competitive and fun, and are for first-time and experienced players. Don’t know how to play? Someone will teach you.

For more information, contact the HUB (see contact info above).

Immigrant Services volunteers wanted

Kamloops Immigrant Services will be doing outreach in the Cache Creek/Ashcroft area, and is looking for volunteers to assist them. The commitment is two hours per week, and full orientation will be provided.

They are looking for English language group facilitators, workshop facilitators, and volunteers for various activities, such as conversation circles. If you are interested or know of someone who might be, please pass on the information. To learn more, call 1-866-672-0855, or email Liza Ferris (liza@kcris.ca) or Min Chen (min@kcris.ca).

Art Exposed

The 10th Annual Art Exposed event is coming to the Old Courthouse in Kamloops from March 6–14, and local artists are invited to submit an application to show their work. Last year, 100 artists from every corner of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District participated, and more than 250 original pieces of art were on display and for sale.

Several applications have already been received, and all applications must be in before Feb. 14. Works will be judged by a panel of jurors who will be available to the artists for a constructive criticism session upon request.

Members of the public are invited to celebrate a decade of Art Exposed at the opening reception on Friday, March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Kamloops band will be playing music throughout the Old Courthouse, and awards will be given to artists in the 2D and 3D category for emerging and experienced artists. There will also be awards for the top youth piece and the people’s choice. After the award presentation, Bonnie McLean’s painted ladies will parade the displays and add a unique piece of performance art to the evening.

For more information, or to submit an application, go to www.kamloopsarts.ca.

Moose tick survey

The BC Wildlife Health Program is asking for help assessing the effects of winter ticks on the province’s moose population as part of its annual moose winter tick surveillance program. The program relies on observations from wildlife professionals and the public to monitor the number of moose with hair loss and assess the amount of hair loss on each individual. This information is used to estimate the overall prevalence and distribution of winter ticks.

Tick infestations can result in behavioural and physiological changes that may directly affect the survival rates of moose, especially in younger individuals. Winter ticks can contribute to moose population declines, especially when climate change and habitat conditions promote high tick numbers.

Winter tick infestations can be observed on moose during January through April. As the female ticks mature, they feed on the blood of the moose in late winter. The irritation causes moose to scratch and groom themselves excessively, resulting in hair loss and less time spent foraging or resting, which can lead to weight loss. The extent of hair loss on a moose can be observed easily from a distance and is a rough indicator of how many ticks are present.

Anyone interested in contributing to this surveillance program can fill out a survey online. Alternatively, the electronic survey can be saved and completed on a computer, tablet, or mobile device and returned via email to FLNRMooseTickSurvey@gov.bc.ca. An online survey, downloadable survey forms, and background information are available on the moose winter tick program website at https://bit.ly/2tUgxhK.

Oscar fun fact

Nominees for this year’s Oscars have been announced, with the 92nd Oscar Awards taking place on Feb. 9. In the run-up to the event, here’s an Oscar fun fact.

When it came time to announce the Academy Award winners for 1939, Gone With the Wind swept up the most awards. An actor who had a prominent role in the film—Thomas Mitchell, who played Scarlett O’Hara’s father—won for Best Supporting Actor, but not for playing Gerald O’Hara; Mitchell won the award for his portrayal of “Doc” Boone in John Ford’s Stagecoach.

In addition to appearing in these two stone-cold classics, Mitchell—a busy character actor—had substantial roles in three other 1939 films that have stood the test of time: Only Angels Have Wings, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Any actor would be proud to have these five films on their resume over the course of their entire career; Mitchell had them all in one year.

He continued his distinguished acting career (Mitchell was the first male actor to win an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony Award) until shortly before his death in 1962, with his best-known post-1939 film probably being 1946’s It’s a Wonderful Life, in which he played the hapless Uncle Billy.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter