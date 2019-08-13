Local News Briefs: Come out and rock

Join Rawkn’ Art Camp participants as they show off their accomplishments, and stay for a concert

Yukon rock band Speed Control is helping locals learn to be rock stars, with participants showing off their new skills before the band performs in a by-donation concert that is open to all in Ashcroft on Aug. 15. Photo: Speed Control

Witnesses sought after fatal collisions near Lillooet and Kamloops

RCMP Traffic Service officers are seeking witnesses to two fatal collisions on area roads last week.

At 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, RCMP were called to a fatal motorcycle collision on Highway 1 east of Kamloops near the Lafarge exit. A westbound motorcycle was travelling along the highway when it hit a deer, causing the lone rider to fall off. The rider was then struck by one or more vehicles.

It is believed that the drivers of vehicles that struck the rider may not have realized that they had done so. Police are now asking anyone who was in the area at the time, including commercial vehicles, to contact RCMP Central Interior Traffic Services at (250) 828-3111.

At 11:55 p.m. on the same night, RCMP were called to an incident on Highway 99 approximately two kilometres south of Lillooet. Witnesses at the scene said that a vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, lost control, and veered off the road into the Seaton Lake BC Hydro canal.

There were four people in the vehicle, and while the three passengers were able to get out of the vehicle, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Ashcroft Central Interior Traffic Services at (250) 453-2216.

Rock on!

All are invited to the Ashcroft HUB starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 for the gala performance presented by participants in this year’s Rawkn’ Arts Camp, put on by the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society.

The event starts with a music and theatre display from participants in the camp, who will show off what they have learned. This will be followed by the youth and adult participants in the rock camp demonstrating their new rock music skills, and then a performance by Canadian rock band Speed Control, which led the rock camp.

Artwork created by the camp participants will also be on display. The event is by donation, and open to all, so come by and see what this year’s camp participants have created, and enjoy a rocking concert into the bargain.

Travel to Egypt the armchair traveller way

The Ashcroft HUB is planning an Egypt-themed event for community members aged 65+ on Friday, Aug. 16 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The event will consist of an Egyptian-style dinner, with staff dressed in Egyptian-themed clothing, as well as Egyptian decorations, themed entertainment, and even a special “bus tour”.

For more information, or to register, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Bonaparte Stsmelt concert and fun day

The Bonaparte Stsmelt (Children) group, part of the Bonaparte Indian Band, will be holding a family-friendly event at the Cache Creek park on Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 11 p.m. The event will feature games, a concession, karaoke, and a concert.

Starting at 7 p.m. there will be a presentation by Terri Ann Strongarm, a young Native with a strong voice from the Star Blanket Cree Nation Reserve, and will end with a movie starting at 9:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Private swim lessons

Extra private swim lessons have opened up at the Ashcroft pool from Tuesday through Friday until August 23, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. For more information call the pool at (250) 453-9161.

Gaming grant workshop

The Ashcroft HUB is hosting a BC Community Gaming Grant workshop event on Friday, Sept. 20. Do you belong to a non-profit group that would like to apply for gaming grant funds? Register for this free workshop, where you can discuss your needs and learn how to apply.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the HUB (bring your own lunch). To register, drop by the HUB office, call (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Help prevent wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service is urging the public to be more careful to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

Over the B.C. Day long weekend, fire wardens discovered and extinguished 32 abandoned campfires. Abandoned campfires can start wildfires, and these sorts of incidents are preventable. If the ashes from a campfire are not cold to the touch, the campfire has not been fully extinguished.

Anyone who leaves a campfire unattended for any length of time may be issued a ticket for $1,150. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs, as well as the value of the resources damaged or destroyed by the wildfire.

It is crucial for people to remain vigilant with their fire use and other activities in the backcountry. Currently, the fire danger rating in the Kamloops Fire Centre is generally “moderate” to “high”, with pockets of “extreme” near Lytton and parts of the southern Okanagan.

Since April 1, 2019, the BC Wildfire Service has responded to 118 wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which have burned 1,696 hectares to date. Of those fires, 26 were caused by lightning and 92 are suspected to be human-caused.

The BC Wildfire Service thanks the public for its continued help in preventing wildfires. Report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation by calling 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, visit http://www.bcwildfire.ca.