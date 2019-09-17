Local News Briefs: Concerts galore on the horizon

Paint night

Unleash your inner artist at the “Birds on a Wire” paint night on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Unitea Café and Lounge on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft.

Empty Canvas Sherri will be guiding participants through all the steps to create your own unique painting. It’s a fun, social, and creative evening with all necessary supplies included. Aprons are provided, but you might want to wear appropriate clothing just in case.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m., and the cost is $35 per person. To book a ticket, go to http://bit.ly/2kg6xLh.

Food bank fundraiser concert

A concert in Ashcroft on Friday, Sept. 20 will raise money and food items for the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society food bank.

Saskia and Darrel: The Great Plains will be bringing their fabulous Canadian folk music mix of Celtic, bluegrass, and gospel flavours to St. Alban’s Church hall in Ashcroft in a concert that starts at 7 p.m. They are no strangers to Ashcroft, and are very happy to be returning for another concert that is suitable for all ages.

They will share some sweet songs about their own spiritual journey, and might break into Swiss yodeling, or sing in Gaelic, Dutch, German, or French. This is true Canadiana: real songs, drenched in our culture and heritage and delivered with oodles of self-poking humour.

Tickets are $20 each, and can be purchased in advance at UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft, or by calling (250) 453-2022. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, and donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted on the night of the concert.

You can see more of Saskia and Darrel at www.thegreatplains.ca.

Fall markets

The Cache Creek Beautification Society will be holding an indoor market at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the Ashcroft HUB is holding a Fall market on the same day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come on by for a wide range of crafts, home baking, and more, and get a jump start on Christmas shopping.

Ingrid Mapson in concert

Ingrid Mapson, a professional singer from 100 Mile House, will be in Ashcroft on Sunday, Oct. 6, in a concert hosted by the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society.

Mapson will be performing a range of light jazz, light pop, and Broadway standard pieces. The mezzo-soprano, who earlier this year performed in various European cities, will be accompanied by a pianist in a concert that is sure delight people of all ages.

The concert starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the St. Alban’s Church hall on Brink Street in Ashcroft. Tickets are available at the Ashcroft HUB and at www.eventbrite.ca, as well as at the door.

Elvis at the HUB

Don’t miss the “Elvis at the HUB!” show at the Ashcroft HUB on Saturday, Oct. 26. The concert is a fundraiser for the BC Wounded Warriors/First Responders Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at the HUB office; for more information contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

TRU courses

Thompson Rivers University is holding several courses in Ashcroft in October. On Sunday, Oct. 20 there will be a FoodSafe Level 1 course, which is appropriate for food handlers, kitchen staff, and dining-room attendants. Course content includes the purchase and storage of potentially hazardous foods, personal hygiene, the causes of food-borne diseases, and maintaining a sanitary food service operation. The cost is $150 per person.

On Saturday, Oct. 26 there will be an Occupational First Aid course. The seven-hour WorkSafeBC program equips participants with the emergency skills needed to stabilize an injured person until trained help arrives. Areas covered include bleeding control, CPR, and conscious and unconscious choking. Participants must be aged 16+, and the cost is $160 per person.

On Sunday, Oct. 27 there will be a Transportation Endorsement course. As an endorsement to the WorkSafeBC Level 1 certificate, this course meets the needs of those responsible for transporting injured workers to medical aid from more remote settings. You must hold your Occupational First Aid WorkSafeBC Level 1 certificate to receive the endorsement. The cost is $160 per person.

All three courses run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. You can register online at http://bit.ly/2kHJF7o, or call (250) 256-4296 for more information.

Calling all market gardeners

Are you a market gardener looking to take your business to the next level? You can study with leading experts in the field in a comprehensive online workshop where you will get step-by-step instruction for each type of vegetable and save time, effort, and energy while increasing yield and profits.

“Today’s small-scale organic vegetable producers face a real vacuum when it comes to acquiring training in the cutting edge techniques that are emerging in the field,” says Jean-Martin Fortier, who leads the Market Gardener’s Masterclass. “It is an online program where, through precise written and video instruction, they can get the exact methodology, tools, and techniques I use to grow crops successfully in a context of heightened efficiency. The goal is to take their market gardening to the next level.”

All course materials and modules are online, allowing participants to take part when and where they want. The cost of the Market Gardener’s Masterclass is $2,000, but Community Futures says that eligible gardeners may qualify to have their costs covered by the Wildfire Business Transition program.

To see if you are eligible, contact Community Futures at 1-800-567-9911. Check out the Market Gardener’s Masterclass at https://themarketgardenersmasterclass.com/.

Needle-free filler treatments

BC Health Authorities and the BC Ministry of Health are issuing a public service announcement for persons considering undergoing needle-free filler treatments. These procedures use a pressurized pen to insert hyaluronic acid fillers into the skin without the use of needles or injections.

At the time of this announcement, no needle-free pressurized pen has been approved for use by Health Canada. Therefore no one—even regulated health professionals—should be providing fillers with this type of device.

Anyone undergoing a filler treatment should ensure the fillers are administered by a health professional and that both the filler and the device used to administer the fillers have been approved by Health Canada.

If you are aware of a filler procedure being performed by someone other than a health professional, you can report this unlawful practice to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC at http://bit.ly/2m8jtmQ.



