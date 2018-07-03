Local News Briefs: Era of Megafires film to be screened

Plus Music and Magic in the Park, an Ashcroft community barbecue, TRU courses, and more.

The acclaimed film Era of Megafires will be shown at two screenings in Ashcroft on July 14.

The Equality Project

The Equality Project has two groups of young people coming in to help the week of July 2, and the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 2, 3, 5, and 6, so please feel free to come in and join them for lunch.

Concert at UniTea

Singer/guitarist Shawn Bullshields will be at UniTea Tea Room in Ashcroft for a concert on Saturday, July 7, covering songs that you know but making them his own. His own music shows the influence of contemporary greats such as Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Bruce Cockburn, and Billy Joel, but his music and style is all his own.

The concert starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are available at UniTea or by calling (250) 457-1145.

Music and Magic in the Park

You know it’s summer when the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society’s popular Music and Magic in the Park series is back! This year’s season kicks off on Wednesday, July 11 with headliners Jenny and the Gents, and special guests Nadine Davenport and Friends. The music starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue, so bring a chair or blanket and join in the fun.

Ashcroft Community Barbecue

The Village of Ashcroft is hosting a community barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 14 at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue. Come down and enjoy free hamburgers, refreshments, and cake, served up by Village council.

Era of Megafires film presentation

The Village of Ashcroft will be showing the acclaimed film Era of Megafires on Saturday, July 14 at the Ashcroft Community Hall, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For more than 30 years, Dr. Paul Hessburg and his team have worked with passion and expertise to understand why highly destructive megafires throughout the Western United States have been on an alarming rise. As they began to discover the ecology behind what’s happening and its relationship to forest management, an epiphany came: if we are going to keep our most celebrated lands from catastrophic destruction, it will take all of us as homeowners, community leaders, and voters.

The question became how to teach people about forest ecology and this fairly complex problem? It was in this intersection between science, storytelling, and a passion to reach the masses, that the Era of Megafires presentation was born.

At both presentations, which are free of charge, the film will be screened; a representative from the BC Wildfire Service will be on hand to answer questions; and information about neighbourhood and household preparedness, household emergency plans, how to prepare for your pets, and resources for people with disabilities will be available.

TRU courses at the HUB

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) will be holding a Foodsafe course at the Ashcroft HUB on Thursday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is a food handling, sanitation, and work safety course designed for food service establishment operators and front line food service workers. The course covers important food safety and worker safety information including foodborne illness, receiving and storing food, preparing food, serving food, cleaning, and sanitizing, and the cost is $150 per person.

TRU will also be holding an Occupational First Aid Level 1 course at the HUB on Friday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $160 per person, and participants must be at least 16 years old and be physically capable of performing basic techniques of first aid.

The course helps people identify common medical emergencies that may happen in the work environment and take appropriate steps to minimize the risk to the victim. Included in the curriculum of this course are adult CPR, dealing with shock, spinal injuries, treating minor wounds, sprains and burns, and managing emergency situations.

For more information, or to register for either course, contact Margaret Hohner at (250) 256-4296, email mhohner@tru.ca, or go to http://bit.ly/2AbNUuf.

Moonlight Movie in the Park

Mark Monday, August 20 on your calendar now: that’s when Interior Savings’ Moonlight Movie in the Park event returns to Ashcroft, with a showing of the animated film Peter Rabbit in the pool park field.

The concession opens at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at dusk. Admission is by donation ($3 per person, or $10 per family, is suggested), and all proceeds go to benefit the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society. Bring some money for the concession, as well as chairs, blankets, or pillows, and remember that the evenings can get cool when the sun goes down.

No change to FortisBC rates

FortisBC has received approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) to maintain the cost of gas for its natural gas customers. As of July 1, 2018, FortisBC customers will not see a change to the cost of natural gas on their bill.

The popularity of natural gas continues to grow as an affordable way to heat homes, generate power in remote communities, and fuel industries and vehicles. Last year FortisBC saw a record 20,800 new natural gas customers in B.C., and reached one million gas customers in the province last fall.

While a significant percentage of B.C. households count on electricity for heating and cooling, natural gas is roughly one-third of the cost.

Every three months, FortisBC reviews the cost of gas rates with the BCUC to make sure rates are fair. There is no mark up to the cost of gas, so customers pay what FortisBC pays for natural gas and propane.

Parents encouraged to sign up for education grant money

Parents and guardians of eligible children are reminded that a deadline is fast approaching to sign up for the $1,200 B.C. Training and Education Savings Grant (BCTESG).

Children born in 2006 or later are eligible for the grant. The deadline for those born in 2007 to 2009 is August 14, 2018, or the day before the child’s ninth birthday, whichever is later. At the time of application, the child and at least one parent or guardian must be a resident of British Columbia.

Almost 80 per cent of job openings in B.C. over the next decade will require some form of post-secondary education. The grant may be used toward full-time and part-time studies in a wide range of programs, including vocational schools, apprenticeships, trades training, college, or university. The grant can also be used to help ease the transition from high school.

There are no additional fees or financial contributions needed to receive the $1,200 grant, so parents and families who cannot afford to put aside savings at this time can still start a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP). Even the smallest investment can grow over time, making it easier to pursue a post-secondary education.

Signing up is as easy as stopping in at a local bank or financial institution to complete a simple application for an RESP. If approved, the $1,200 grant will be deposited directly into the RESP. Once deposited, the investment grows tax free.

More than 280,000 B.C. children are eligible to receive the grant. To date, about 40 per cent of eligible parents have signed up for the BCTESG. For more information, visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/BCTESG.

New hunting and trapping regulation synopsis

The Government of British Columbia has released the 2018–2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Synopsis, which details the most current rules and regulations for hunters in B.C. The synopsis includes regulations and information that aim to ensure the conservation of wildlife or habitat, maintain or enhance recreational opportunities, and address safety concerns.

The Province updates the synopsis every two years. It is based on the most current information on wildlife populations and sustainable use, as well as consultations with a wide range of stakeholders, including conservation and hunting organizations and local governments. The new rules are in effect from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2020.

The synopsis is available online and in hard copy at sports stores, outfitters, and other hunting licence vendors throughout B.C. You can also download or read the 2018–2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Synopsis at http://bit.ly/2tKSUFh.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter