Local News Briefs: Free flu shot clinics are coming up in local communities

Detailed polling results

Several readers have asked where and when the detailed polling results of the 2019 federal election, showing the number of votes cast for each candidate at every polling station in every riding, will be released.

The information will eventually be released by Elections Canada (https://www.elections.ca/home.aspx), but it could be a lengthy wait. The 2015 federal election was on Oct. 19, 2015, and the detailed polling results were not released until Feb. 29, 2016.

Travel to India (new date)

Travel to India at the Ashcroft HUB on a new date: Friday, Nov. 1 (and there’s no passport required!).

Enjoy a night of scrumptious Indian cuisine, walk around a local Indian market, and learn more about the country.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the cost is $5 per traveller. Call the HUB at (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, to reserve a spot.

Cache Creek indoor markets

The Cache Creek Beautification Society will be holding indoor markets at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables and chairs are provided, and electricity is available. The cost is $10 per table; call or text Wendy Coomber at (250) 457-0245, email wcoomber@telus.net, or send a message through the Cache Creek Market Facebook page to reserve a table.

Free legal information session

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, law students and lawyers from Thompson Rivers University Community Legal Clinic will be at the Ashcroft HUB to provide free legal information and service to low-income residents.

Please call 1-778-471-8490 to schedule an appointment.

Flu shot clinics

Interior Health will be holding free flu shot clinics for area residents.

Ashcroft: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Hall, Bancroft Street

Clinton: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Lebourdais Street

Cache Creek: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Hall, Stage Road

Lytton: Thursday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Bartholomew Health Centre, Main Street

The clinics will be open through lunch, and no appointment is necessary; afternoons should be less busy than in the morning. Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy is also offering flu shots for anyone who cannot make it to one of the clinics.

Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child is here, meaning that you and your family can help to fill a Christmas Shoebox for a boy or girl. You can pick up shoeboxes at Cross Roads Pentecostal Church (1535 Stage Road, Cache Creek) or at Revelations Hair Design (417 Railway Avenue, Ashcroft).

Each box is filled with items such as toys, hygiene items (no creams or liquids), school supplies, and more to help struggling children in the developing world.

For more information email crpentecostal@gmail.com, call (250) 457-6463, or go to https://sampur.se/2JyNYLR. Boxes will be collected during the week of Nov. 18.

Ashcroft Christmas market

Spots at the Christmas market at the Ashcroft HUB on Saturday, Dec. 7 are filling up fast. Any vendors who have reserved a spot need to make a payment by Oct. 31, either by e-transfer to ashcrofthub@gmail.com or by dropping by the HUB office at 711 Hill Street in order to confirm your reservation. Spaces are $10 each, and the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177.

HUB Online Network

Are you interested in having a say in how the HUB Online Network produces content? The HON is looking for a cross-section of community members to spend some time with them as part of a focus group to examine past content and give some honest feedback about how things are going.

The HUB Online Network is an online community channel providing coverage of events in Gold Country, as well as interviews, a daily morning update with road conditions, local weather, upcoming events, and local news, video of council meetings in Ashcroft and Cache Creek, and more. They are also able to live stream certain events for people to watch in real time. For more information, and to view videos, visit The Hub Online Network Facebook page or their YouTube channel (http://bit.ly/2Pg6rQU).

If you are interested in being part of the focus group, email Jessica at manager@hubonlinenetwork.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter