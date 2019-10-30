Local News Briefs: Free flu shot clinics are coming up in local communities

Plus a passage to India, upcoming markets, Operation Christmas Child, and more

Detailed polling results

Several readers have asked where and when the detailed polling results of the 2019 federal election, showing the number of votes cast for each candidate at every polling station in every riding, will be released.

The information will eventually be released by Elections Canada (https://www.elections.ca/home.aspx), but it could be a lengthy wait. The 2015 federal election was on Oct. 19, 2015, and the detailed polling results were not released until Feb. 29, 2016.

Travel to India (new date)

Travel to India at the Ashcroft HUB on a new date: Friday, Nov. 1 (and there’s no passport required!).

Enjoy a night of scrumptious Indian cuisine, walk around a local Indian market, and learn more about the country.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the cost is $5 per traveller. Call the HUB at (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, to reserve a spot.

Cache Creek indoor markets

The Cache Creek Beautification Society will be holding indoor markets at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables and chairs are provided, and electricity is available. The cost is $10 per table; call or text Wendy Coomber at (250) 457-0245, email wcoomber@telus.net, or send a message through the Cache Creek Market Facebook page to reserve a table.

Free legal information session

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, law students and lawyers from Thompson Rivers University Community Legal Clinic will be at the Ashcroft HUB to provide free legal information and service to low-income residents.

Please call 1-778-471-8490 to schedule an appointment.

Flu shot clinics

Interior Health will be holding free flu shot clinics for area residents.

Ashcroft: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Hall, Bancroft Street

Clinton: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Lebourdais Street

Cache Creek: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Hall, Stage Road

Lytton: Thursday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Bartholomew Health Centre, Main Street

The clinics will be open through lunch, and no appointment is necessary; afternoons should be less busy than in the morning. Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy is also offering flu shots for anyone who cannot make it to one of the clinics.

Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child is here, meaning that you and your family can help to fill a Christmas Shoebox for a boy or girl. You can pick up shoeboxes at Cross Roads Pentecostal Church (1535 Stage Road, Cache Creek) or at Revelations Hair Design (417 Railway Avenue, Ashcroft).

Each box is filled with items such as toys, hygiene items (no creams or liquids), school supplies, and more to help struggling children in the developing world.

For more information email crpentecostal@gmail.com, call (250) 457-6463, or go to https://sampur.se/2JyNYLR. Boxes will be collected during the week of Nov. 18.

Ashcroft Christmas market

Spots at the Christmas market at the Ashcroft HUB on Saturday, Dec. 7 are filling up fast. Any vendors who have reserved a spot need to make a payment by Oct. 31, either by e-transfer to ashcrofthub@gmail.com or by dropping by the HUB office at 711 Hill Street in order to confirm your reservation. Spaces are $10 each, and the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177.

HUB Online Network

Are you interested in having a say in how the HUB Online Network produces content? The HON is looking for a cross-section of community members to spend some time with them as part of a focus group to examine past content and give some honest feedback about how things are going.

The HUB Online Network is an online community channel providing coverage of events in Gold Country, as well as interviews, a daily morning update with road conditions, local weather, upcoming events, and local news, video of council meetings in Ashcroft and Cache Creek, and more. They are also able to live stream certain events for people to watch in real time. For more information, and to view videos, visit The Hub Online Network Facebook page or their YouTube channel (http://bit.ly/2Pg6rQU).

If you are interested in being part of the focus group, email Jessica at manager@hubonlinenetwork.com.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Just Posted

Ashcroft student gets up-close look at local government

‘It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for someone my age’

Soup’s On looking for volunteers to help with weekly lunches

Program has been providing hearty by-donation lunches in Ashcroft since January 2009

New glass mosaic celebrates 100 years of the Canadian National Railway

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom committee sponsored Legacy Park mosaic

Christmas Hamper program gears up for another season

Last year 167 hampers were distributed, and more may be needed this year

School District offers free lunch program for all students

Program is in effect for the 2019/2020 school year, and might be extended

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Most Read