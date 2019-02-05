Local News Briefs: Free Ladies Night at the Ashcroft Curling Club

Plus free workshops, Meal and a Movie, a hockey fundraiser, events at Drylands Arena, and more.

There will be a free Ladies Night at the Ashcroft Curling Club on Feb. 15, featuring wine, appies, manicures, massages, fashion, and more. Photo: Wendy Coomber.

Gofundme account for Ashcroft family

A gofundme account has been created for Jared Szeles, his wife Charity, and their two daughters, who lost their home and all their possessions in a house fire in Ashcroft on Jan. 20. The funds raised are to help the family get back on their feet.

For more information, or to contribute to the account, go to http://bit.ly/2Sioub5.

Peewee Hockey painting fundraiser

Kamloops Art Party is hosting another painting fundraiser to benefit the Ashcroft Peewee hockey team. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Ashcroft Legion on Brink Street.

Participants will be painting a picture of an elegant feather. The $50 per ticket price includes a free drink, a 16” by 20” canvas, supplies, and a donation to the Ashcroft Peewee hockey team. The event is 19+ only.

Although aprons are provided, participants should wear appropriate clothing just to be on the safe side. To book a ticket, go to http://bit.ly/2MLcWI4.

Valentine’s Day meal and a movie

Enjoy lasagne, salad, and dessert while watching the 2018 film A Star Is Born, which has been nominated for the Best Picture Oscar,from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14 at the Ashcroft HUB. Tickets are $20 each, with proceeds going to benefit the HUB’s youth program.

Tickets can be purchased at the HUB office (711 Hill Street, Ashcroft) until Feb. 12.

Ladies fun night

The Ashcroft Curling Club is hosting a Ladies Night at the Ashcroft curling rink on Friday, Feb. 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. The free event will feature a happy hour with wine and appies, vendors, and a fashion show; there will also be mini-manicures, chair massage, and facials available.

All ladies are welcome at the event. If you want more information, call Hilda Jones at (250) 457-7375.

All Youth Matter inclusion training

The Ashcroft HUB is hosting a free All Youth Matter inclusion training session on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The session is suitable for coaches, front-line recreation staff, programmers, supervisors, mid-level managers, and learning facilitators, and is designed to ensure that programs, workplaces, and communities are safe, welcoming, and inclusive for marginalized youth.

Participants will gain empathy and understanding for youth from marginalized populations, and the ability to identify personal bias and intervene to stop discrimination. They will also get access to tools and techniques to reduce barriers and foster inclusion, and learn best practices and get a personalized action plan for youth inclusion.

Space is limited, and registration by Feb. 18 is required. For more information, or to register, email coordinator@viasport.ca.

Free workshops

Community Futures has secured additional funding through the generous support of Western Economic Diversification and the Red Cross to continue free training for area businesses, First Nations, and non-profits and their employees, members, and volunteers.

Coming up on Saturday, March 2 is a WHMIS (Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System) workshop from 8:30 a.m. until noon, followed by a Transportation of Dangerous Goods workshop from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Both workshops will be held at the Ashcroft Community Hall (409 Bancroft Street), and attendees can go to one or both.

Register for the workshops at http://www.cfwildfire.ca/workshops/#, where new workshop opportunities are added regularly. You can also call (250) 453-9165 for more information or to register.

Events at Drylands Arena

Ashcroft’s Drylands Arena will be closing in March—the last public skate is on Wednesday, March 6—but before then it will be hosting a Beer Belly League tournament (March 1–3), and Bantam minor hockey playoffs (March 8–10).

Come out for Beer Belly and cheer on our local players as they host other teams for this fun and entertaining event, then come and support our local Bantam team during the playoffs as they take on other regional teams.

Desert Bells Handbell Choir

Attention parents and home-school families of children aged nine and up! You can easily get your fine arts/music training for your kids through the Desert Bells Handbell Choir. Kids pick it up very easily!

The choir meets early in the evening every Wednesday at the Cache Creek Community Hall, from February to early May. All equipment and training is provided.

For more information contact Carmen Ranta at (250) 457-1250 or Theresa Takacs at (250) 682-3232.

Nominations sought for Province’s top honour

This year marks the 30th anniversary of recognizing exceptional citizens with the Province’s highest honour, the Order of British Columbia, and British Columbians are encouraged to nominate inspiring individuals who have left a lasting legacy in their respective fields.

The Order of British Columbia is one way of rewarding and recognizing those British Columbians whose achievements have contributed to a better quality of life in B.C. and beyond. Nominations will be reviewed by an independent advisory council, chaired by the chief justice of British Columbia. Nominations must be submitted to the Honours and Awards Secretariat office in Victoria by March 1, 2019.

As well as the Order of B.C., people may nominate individuals for the Province’s other honour: the Medal of Good Citizenship. The medal recognizes citizens for their exceptional long-term service and contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward. The medal reflects their generosity, service, acts of selflessness, and contributions to community life. Nominations are accepted year-round.

Learn more about the Order of B.C. at http://www.orderofbc.gov.bc.ca. Learn more about the Medal of Good Citizenship at www.gov.bc.ca/medalofgoodcitizenship.

Oscar fun fact

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced on Jan. 22, and the Oscars will be handed out on Sunday, Feb. 24. In the run-up to the ceremony, here is an Oscar fun fact.

Over the decades, the various categories in which Oscars have been handed out have changed considerably. The first Academy Awards ceremony in 1929, honouring films from 1927–28, featured a “Best Title Writing” category, to recognize the cards in silent films, but with the advent of talkies the category was dropped after the first year.

Recognizing the huge popularity of musicals in the 1930s, a “Best Dance Direction” Oscar was awarded for three years (1935–37). Categories have also been added over the decades: the two most recent additions are “Best Makeup and Hair Styling” in 1981 and “Best Animated Feature Film” in 2001.

One of the most interesting dropped categories is the “Academy Juvenile Award”, which was established in 1934, three years after nine-year-old Jackie Cooper was nominated for (but did not win) Best Actor for his work in The Champ.

The awards for Best Supporting Actor and Actress were not introduced until 1937, so in the early years of the Academy Awards child actors of merit had to be nominated in the lead categories, where they stood little chance against their adult co-nominees.

Shirley Temple was the first of 13 winners of the Juvenile award, taking home the “Oscarette” in 1934 at age six (perhaps fittingly, the award statue was half the size of the “regular” one, standing seven inches tall). The last recipient of the award, which was only given intermittently and was not competed for, went to 14-year-old Hayley Mills in 1961.

Over the years, young actors were periodically nominated in the “Best” and “Best Supporting” categories, and in 1963 16-year-old Patty Duke won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Miracle Worker. Realizing that young actors could compete with their older colleagues and win, the “Academy Juvenile Award” was phased out.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter