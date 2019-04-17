Local News Briefs: Free workshop will help businesses deal with disasters

A free workshop will help small business owners and not-for-profits prepare for business continuity in the event of an emergency or disaster. Photo: Nick Youngson/Alpha Stock Images

Hospice High Tea and Auction

The Ashcroft District Hospice will be hosting a High Tea and Silent Auction on Saturday, May 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Alban’s Anglican Church in Ashcroft, and all are welcome to attend. The event will include a raffle, and admission is by donation.

Spring dance sessions

The Krush Dance Company’s winter/spring 2019 session is coming to a close with their spring performance on April 27, but if you’re not ready for dance to end—or if you want to work on your skills and/or get a taste of different styles of dance—then check out the six-week dance session running every Thursday from May 2 to June 6.

There are three sessions each Thursday for different age groups (5 to 6 p.m. for ages 8 to 11; 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 12 to 15; 7 to 8:30 p.m. for those aged 16 and older, featuring 45 minutes of adult tap and 45 minutes of adult jazz). The cost is $60 plus GST, and space is limited, so register today at the Ashcroft HUB (250-453-9177 or by email at ashcrofthub@gmail.com).

Water Week colouring contest

May 5–11 is Water Week, and the Village of Ashcroft is once again holding a colouring contest for children aged four to 12 years old. Watch for the Water Week information package in your mail box, or pick up a colouring sheet at the Village office, and submit the completed page by 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.

The winners in each age category (4 to 6 years, 7 to 9 years, and 10 to 12 years) will each receive an individual season pool pass to the Ashcroft pool and a $20 Ashcroft Buck certificate, redeemable at downtown Ashcroft businesses. The winners in each category will be announced at the Ashcroft council meeting on May 13.

Business Continuity Planning workshop

With support from the Wildfire Business Transition Program, Community Futures is presenting a Business Continuity Planning workshop, which is free for businesses and not-for-profits affected by the 2017 wildfires.

A Business Continuity Plan is a proactive strategy to help avoid or mitigate the risks associated with the disruption of operations in the event of an emergency, disaster, or anything else. The plan includes steps to be taken before, during, and after an event to maintain the operational and financial viability of an organization.

A Business Continuity Plan can assist an organization by ensuring that important business operations continue; allowing for remote operation, so staff can work from a different location; protecting important assets, such as customer and accounting data, and ensuring they are stored in a secure location; reducing your downtime, so you can be back up and running more quickly; and, in some cases, preventing you from going out of business.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, May 11 at the Ashcroft Community Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, or to register, go to www.cfwildfire.ca or call (250) 453-9165.

Community Gaming Grant info session

Are you part of a not-for-profit organization that was affected by the wildfires in 2017? And is your group eligible to apply for the Community Gaming Grant, which is available for NFP organizations that deliver community programs benefiting people in your community?

Community Futures Sun Country—with support from Western Economic Diversification and the Red Cross—is offering a free Community Gaming Grant information session on Thursday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ashcroft Library. The session includes an overview of the Community Gaming Grant program; eligibility requirements and grant amounts; application periods; how to apply; and online resources and tips.

For more information, or to register, visit www.cfwildfire.ca or call (250) 453-9165.

BC Liquor Stores raise money for Dry Grad

BC Liquor Stores customers have again helped British Columbian Grade 12 students, raising more than $280,000 as part of the annual Support Dry Grad Campaign for alcohol-free high school graduation celebrations.

This year’s campaign collected money at 192 stores between March 4 and 31. These funds will support dry grad committees at more than 335 high schools in 55 school districts throughout the province.

“Every year, we are blown away by the generosity of our customers and their fervour to get behind the Support Dry Grad campaign,” says Blain Lawson, Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) general manager and CEO. “The response is testament to the level of commitment from our customers and employees to keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors, and encouraging them to participate in safe, fun, and memorable graduation celebrations.”

All donations raised by BC Liquor Stores go to the school district in which the store is located. Funds are distributed to public high schools and participating independent schools planning alcohol-free graduation activities.

The generosity of customers throughout this year’s campaign brings the grand total of funds raised since the campaign’s inception in 2001 to more than $7.1 million.

Organized by students, parents, and schools, dry grad events allow students to celebrate graduation in a fun, alcohol-free environment. Examples of alcohol-free graduation events planned include dances and karaoke contests.

Atlas Obscura

Atlas Obscura (www.atlasobscura.com) is a website that bills itself as showcasing “Curious and Wondrous Travel Destinations” from around the world. Now and then one of the sites is within striking distance of our region, so travellers might want to check it out next time they’re in the area.

If you’re looking for a bookstore with a difference, and are near Sonora, California, be sure to drop by Legends Books, Antiques, and Soda Fountain. You can enjoy lunch, coffee, or an ice cream float at the café, located inside a former general store, before visiting the bookstore below the café.

By “below” we don’t just mean it’s located in a basement. Entrance is via an old gold mine shaft, and the bookstore itself occupies several disused tunnels and shafts below the town. There’s a reading area, for those who aren’t claustrophobic, and portions of the old shaft walls are visible in some spots.

The bookstore is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, pictures, and a map, go to http://bit.ly/2KCXlgt.



