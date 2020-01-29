Local News Briefs: Fundraiser concert for Food bank and Equality Project

Jenny and the Gents will be performing at a fundraiser for the Ashcroft food bank and The Equality Project on Feb. 14. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Food bank/Equality Project fundraiser

There will be an evening of music and food featuring local band Jenny and the Gents taking place on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Ashcroft HUB starting at 5:30 p.m. (band starts at 6 p.m.). Tickets for this 18+ event are $5 each and are selling fast, with all proceeds going to benefit the Ashcroft Food Bank and The Equality Project.

In addition to an evening of great music, you’ll also get to enjoy pulled pork sandwiches and chili (included in the ticket price).

The event is presented by Better at Home, and there will be three prize draws; to enter, bring two items of non-perishable food for the food bank. Tickets are available at the HUB (250-453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com).

Seedy Saturday

It’s a sure sign that spring is on the way: the Cache Creek Beautification Society’s 10th annual Seedy Saturday event, taking place this year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Saturday, Feb. 1!

Shake off those winter blahs, start planning for spring planting, and get new ideas for your garden. There will be seed sellers, crafters, vendors, door prizes, four Master Gardeners, demonstrations, gardening hacks and information, talks on tomatoes, recycling, and gardening with climate change, a chance to find out how students are going green, an opportunity to make seed bombs, and more to help you get into a spring frame of mind.

There will be a concession run by The Equality Project, and admission is free, so drop in and get ready to swing into spring.

Low-sensory film experience

AutismBC is sponsoring a special low-sensory screening of the hit 2015 film Minions at the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street in Kamloops at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 (doors open at 12:30 p.m.).

This special screening will have reduced volume and dim lighting in the theatre, and is intended for those with autism spectrum disorder or other sensory issues, although no type of diagnosis is required for anyone to attend. There is no charge for admission, but pre-registration at www.autismbc.ca/events is recommended.

Minions is just one of many films screening at the Paramount in February, with a mix of critically acclaimed new films (Parasite, JoJo Rabbit), classics (Groundhog Day, Pretty in Pink, Sleepless in Seattle), and free family films—including The Great Muppet Caper and the original Karate Kid—every Saturday and Sunday. For a full line-up, go to https://www.thekfs.ca/.

Bonaparte Watershed Stewardship Society AGM

The Bonaparte Watershed Stewardship Society will be holding its AGM on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Hungry Herbies restaurant in Cache Creek. There will be a no-host lunch starting at 11 a.m., with the AGM starting at approximately 12:30 p.m.

On the agenda are updates from stakeholders on the occurrences of the past year and a peek at this year’s plans, as well as a wrap-up of business for the current year.

Please confirm your attendance with Allen Midgley (caribooal@gmail.com) so the restaurant knows the appropriate number for lunch.

Multi-faith presentation at TRU

Everyone is welcome to attend “Life, Grief and Fear: How Faith Responds”, a panel dialogue followed by a question and answer session around multi-faith perspectives. The event is being presented by the Multi-faith Chaplaincy at Thompson Rivers University to mark World Interfaith Harmony Week (Feb. 1 to 7), “a way to promote harmony between all people regardless of their faith,” according to the United Nations.

The event offers audience members a chance to expand their spiritual understanding. Each panellist will share their faith’s views, then the floor will open up for a question and answer period. The Revd. LeAnn Blackert of Wild Church BC is the moderator, and the panel consists of an eclectic group of faith representatives: Muhammad Yaffa, Islamic Centre; Tomas Bijok, Wiccan; Justin Young, Indigenous Man; Brian Mitchell, Christian; Lindsey Tyne Johnson, Judaism.

The event is being held at the Brown Family House of Learning, room 190, which is located at 965 College Drive on the TRU campus, on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:45 p.m.), and attendance is free. Learn more and register at www.tru.ca/chaplaincy.

Province seeks input into trails strategy

The Province and its partners are leading a review to ensure B.C.’s trails remain sustainable for people’s outdoor enjoyment.

In 2019 the Provincial Trails Advisory Body, co-chaired by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (Recreation Sites and Trails B.C.) and the Outdoor Recreation Council, began a process to complete a formal review of the trails strategy for B.C. The intent of the review is to ensure the continued relevance and importance of the trails strategy to First Nations, recreationists, communities, tourism proponents, and the province as a whole.

This work includes engaging with key stakeholders from across the outdoor recreation sector and government; gathering information and feedback from a variety of trail users and land managers throughout the province; and identifying trends in trail usage, including challenges and opportunities.

British Columbians are invited to provide their opinions and ideas about a provincial trails strategy by participating in the engagement process online at http://bit.ly/38D24pn. Feedback will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2020.

B.C. has about 30,000 kilometres of formally recognized and managed trails, which are mostly maintained by volunteers, and more than 500 agreements with volunteer groups for site and trail maintenance.

To read about the provincial trails strategy for B.C., visit http://bit.ly/3aFh9IW.

Oscar fun fact

Nominees for this year’s Oscars have been announced, with the 92nd Oscar Awards taking place on Feb. 9. In the run-up to the event, here’s an Oscar fun fact.

It’s a cliche to say that comedy gets little love at the Oscars—at least when compared to more serious films—but a quick glance at Best Picture nominees over the decades shows that dozens of comedy films have competed for Hollywood’s biggest prize, although very few have gone on to win.

A genre that genuinely is hard done by at the Oscars is horror. In the past 92 years only six horror films have been nominated for Best Picture—The Exorcist (1974), Jaws (1976), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), The Sixth Sense (2000), Black Swan (2011), and Get Out (2017)—and only one has nabbed the Oscar: The Silences of the Lambs. It is also one of only three films in the history of the Oscars to get all of the “big four” awards: Best Picture, Actor, Actress, and Screenplay.



editorial@accjournal.ca

