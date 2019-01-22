Local News Briefs: Historical Museum Society AGM coming soon

Plus Rotary is looking for Citizen of the Year nominations, a ‘Purge the House’ sale, and more

The South Cariboo Historical Museum Society, which runs the Clinton Museum (pictured), will be holding its AGM on Feb. 26. Photo: South Cariboo Historical Museum Society.

Exhibition of Learning

Join the students and staff of Desert Sands Community School in Ashcroft in an “Exhibition of Learning” from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Students will be on hand throughout the school to display and discuss their work, and there will also be a student marketplace from the Grade 9/10 students; plan on getting your Valentine’s Day gifts early!

Rotary Citizen of the Year nominations sought

The Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek is looking for nominations for its 2019 Citizens of the Year.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit nominations for people who have made a difference via outstanding community service. Nominations of deserving people are being sought for Ashcroft and area and for Cache Creek and area, as well as for a student/youth for the entire area.

Submit a summary of the activities/contributions of your nominee, along with your name and contact information, before Jan. 31, 2019. The Citizens of the Year will be recognized at a public event in spring 2019.

The Citizens of the Year event is sponsored by the local Rotary Club, in partnership with Interior Savings Credit Union and the Royal Bank of Canada.

For more information or to submit a nominee, contact Theresa Takacs at theresatakacs@hotmail.com.

“Purge the House” flea market

Looking to get rid of some clutter as spring approaches? Don’t forget about the “Purge the House” flea market at the Ashcroft HUB on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who has household items, clothing, tools, toys, and more is welcome to book space ($5; an additional $5 to book a table), as is anyone with crafts, baking, or a home-based business.

There will be a concession available, as well as a 50/50 draw. For information, or to book space, call the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Mobile mammography service coming to Ashcroft

The BC Cancer Breast Screening’s digital mammography service will be at the Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

Mammograms are available at no charge for women aged 40 and over. Make an informed decision to screen for breast cancer. Visit www.screeningbc.ca to learn more; to book your appointment call 1-800-663-9203.

South Cariboo Historical Museum Society AGM

The South Cariboo Historical Museum Society will be holding its annual general meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Clinton Library meeting room. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Edith McLorn at (250) 459-7988 or by email at 1edith@telus.net.

Random Acts of Kindness

The Gold Country Community Society’s Random Act of Kindness program is continuing until Feb. 28, 2019, and wants to reward people for the good deeds they do. There are three ways to enter:

1) Nominate someone for a Random Act of Kindness at www.exploregoldcountry.com/contest.

If your nominee is selected, both you and your nominee will receive $50 in Gold Country gift certificates which can be spent at participating local businesses.

2) Tag someone at the Explore Gold Country Facebook page and you are both entered in a draw for Gold Country gift certificates.

3) Share the Facebook page post using the hashtag #RaAcKiGoCO and be entered in the draw 10 times.

For details about the program, and a list of participatig businesses, go to the exploregoldcountry website listed above.

Familiar faces in new Gold Country video

Four friends who might look familiar to many people in the area check out some Gold Country attractions in the latest promotional video from Gold Country Communities Society. View the video, “Friends Exploring Gold Country”, on YouTube at http://bit.ly/2MpHX4k, and see “The Rundown: Clinton News” on page 8 of this issue for more information about the video, who’s in it, and the Gold Country Communities Society.

Million Dollar Bursary

Interior Savings is once again giving away one thousand $1,000 bursaries to eligible students graduating Grade 12 this year. Applicants must be a full-time student between the ages of 17 and 24 who is a member of Interior Savings and who will be attaneding full-time post-secondary education in either 2019 or 2020.

Anyone who is not currently a member can become one before Feb. 28, 2019 to be eligible to apply for the bursary (the application deadline is also Feb. 28, 2019).

For more information, go to www.milliondollarbursary.com.

Community Coffee Wednesdays

Every Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., a Community Coffee event is held in the social centre at the Ashcroft HUB. The drop-in event for seniors is by donation, and gives community members an opportunity to get together with others for a chat, games, cards, refreshments, and more.

Handy Dart transportation via the community bus is available for door-to-door pick-up and drop-off on Wednesday (and Friday) afternoons between 1 and 4 p.m. at a cost of $2 per trip. To book a pick-up service, call 1-855-359-3935.

Literacy survey available online

Community Futures has been the steward of the funds for the Bridging to Literacy program since 2009, and they are now reaching out to the community asking for feedback so that they can make informed decisions as they move forward.

Members of the public are asked to fill out a short survey which looks at literacy resources in our community. The survey can be found at http://bit.ly/2szPEM1.

If you would like to discuss anything to do with Bridging to Literacy, or learn more about it, contact program coordinator Jessica Clement at (250) 457-7128.

TNRD committees

At its board meeting on Jan. 17, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District announced committee appointments for 2019.

Area “I” director Steve Rice is on the Economic Development and Recreation Services committee and the Emergency Management and Protective Services committee, as well as the Fraser Basin Council board.

Ashcroft mayor Barbara Roden is on the Emergency Management and Protective Services committee and the Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management committee, while Clinton mayor Susan Swan and Cache Creek mayor Santo Talarico are both on the Regional Solid Waste Management committee.

Atlas Obscura

Atlas Obscura (www.atlasobscura.com) is a website that bills itself as showcasing “Curious and Wondrous Travel Destinations” from around the world. Now and then one of the sites is within striking distance of our region, so travellers might want to check it out next time they’re in the area.

Three abandoned artillery bases at the mouth of Puget Sound in Washington State form the basis of three state parks, but the Fort Worden battery at the park of the same name in Port Townsend is the most well-preserved of the three.

The bases were built after the turn of the last century, but the advent of air warfare—amongst other things—made them obsolete. Fort Worden State Park contains what is described as an eerie complex of abandoned gun emplacements, empty pill boxes, roads, and trails, stairs that lead nowhere, rooms hidden behind heavy blast doors, museums in the empty bunkers, and—according to some people—quite a few ghosts.

For more information about Fort Worden State Park, pictures, and a map, go to http://bit.ly/2sr9nxg.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter