Local News Briefs: Learn to Run program starting up in time for this year’s Skip’s Run

Participants in the annual Skip’s Run in Ashcroft in 2018. A Learn to Run clinic is timed to get participants ready to take part in this year’s event. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

World Day of Prayer

The annual World Day of Prayer event takes place on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at St. Alban’s Church at 501 Brink Street in Ashcroft. All are welcome at the event, part of a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who welcome you to join in prayer and action for peace and justice.

This year’s program comes from the World Day of Prayer Committee of Zimbabwe, and is based on John 5: 2–9a, where Jesus encounters a person who, although positioned for healing, has not acted upon the opportunities given. Jesus asks “Wilt thou be made whole?” This year’s World Day of Prayer event looks at this life-changing question and asks “What are you going to do?”, giving participants an opportunity to reflect and discuss with others.

Cache Creek PAC fundraiser

The Cache Creek Elementary School Parent Advisory Council is holding its fifth Auction Dinner and Dance fundraiser on Saturday, March 7. There will be a roast beef dinner, music provided by Rolling Thunder Revue, an auction, and a 50/50 draw, with funds raised going to support students at the school.

The event takes place at the Cache Creek Community Hall starting at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 19+ event are $25 each and can be purchased at Cache Creek Elementary or from any PAC member. For more information call the school at (250) 457-6248.

St. Patrick’s Day dinner

Head to The Packing House in Spences Bridge on St. Paddy’s Day (Tuesday, March 17) for an Irish dinner, and entertainment from the one and only Nicola Valley Irishman. The wearing o’ the green is optional.

Dinner is $14.95 per person and will feature Irish stew, soda bread, dessert, and coffee. There will also be libations of the Irish kind, and much more, available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served until 7 p.m., with songs of the Irish starting at 7:15 ($5 cover charge per person).

To reserve space, call (250) 458-2256.

Spring Break recycle camp

Kids in Grades 1 through 6 can turn trash into treasure at a Recycle Day Camp at the Ashcroft HUB from March 16 to 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. each day. Zac Gauthier from “Bring the Noise!” will be there to perform on instruments made from trash, and participants will be able to create instruments from trash to prepare for their own performance. They will also use trash to make “things that go” and build their own village.

The cost is $35 per person. For more information, or to register, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Spring Break soccer camp

Soccer Quest, which has been running soccer camps for more than 30 years, is returning to the Ashcroft HUB for spring break, with camps for boys and girls of all levels aged four to 15 years running from March 23 to 27.

Soccer Quest is one of B.C.’s largest camp providers, and all head coaches are licensed under CSA or a European equivalent. The camps take place from 1 to 4 p.m. each day and the cost is $150 per student. In addition to learning soccer skills, participants receive (at no extra charge) a camp T-shirt, a camp photo, a pizza lunch on the Friday, and Gatorade and water all day.

In order for the camp to go ahead, at least 20 students need to register before March 6. For more information, or to register, call the HUB at (250) 457-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com. You can also register at www.soccerquest.ca.

Hospice program volunteers sought

The Ashcroft and District Hospice Society is looking for caring people interested in making a difference in the lives of individuals and their families as they deal with end of life experiences. Volunteers are an essential part of the Hospice’s success, and they are offering training sessions for people interested in working as Hospice volunteers in the Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and Spences Bridge areas.

The sessions take place at the Ashcroft HUB from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily March 27–29, at a cost of $50 per person for all three days. Coffee, water, tea, and snacks are provided, and participants are asked to bring a bagged lunch.

Anyone interested is asked to RSVP by March 16 by contacting Deborah Tedford at (250) 457-1063.

Learn to Run program

Timed to end just before the annual Skip’s Run on June 7, there will be a six-week Learn to Run Camp at the Ashcroft HUB starting on April 23, with group training starting that day at 6:30 p.m.

Join others and learn to run or walk 2.5km, 5km, or 10km according to your own personal plan, so that you too can cross the finish line at Skip’s Run. All ages are welcome, and the cost is $20 per participant.

For more information, call the HUB at (250) 453-9177.

RIH Foundation matching fundraiser

The Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) Foundation has been chosen by Canadian Pacific (CP) as a community charity partner for the 2020 CP Women’s Open. CP has pledged to match all online one-time or new monthly donations to the RIH Foundation designated for cardiac care, up to a cumulative total of $50,000, made between now and March 20, 2020.

Donations can be made online at www.rihfoundation.ca/cp-matching.

“We are so proud to work with Royal Inland Hospital Foundation for the 2020 CP Women’s Open,” says James Clements, CP Senior Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Technology Transformation.

“The ‘CP Has Heart’ community investment program is an important part of the work we do at CP, and Kamloops has been an integral part of our network for over 130 years. It is exciting to see the ways that we can help improve heart health in communities we operate in and through.”

The CP Women’s Open is an annual women’s professional golf tournament that will be held at the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver this year from Aug. 31–Sept. 6. As part of the “CP Has Heart” program, CP will contribute to fundraising efforts in support of cardiac care—for both adults and children—at Royal Inland Hospital.

Heidi Coleman, CEO of the RIH Foundation, says “Being chosen as a partner by CP is amazing for us. CP is an important part of the Kamloops community and their employees use the services here at the hospital. Giving back in this way shows that CP has a big heart and we are very thankful!”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News