Local News Briefs: Local elections are coming up

Information sessions are coming up for those thinking of runing in this October’s elections. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Election packages now available

The Villages of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, and School District No. 74 now have election packages available for candidates who are considering running this October.

Packages for Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton are available at the respective Village offices during regular office hours, or can be downloaded from the Village websites. Packages for the TNRD can be picked up at 300-465 Victoria Street in Kamloops or downloaded at http://bit.ly/2LYBxfy. Packages for School District No. 74 can be picked up at the District office at 400 Hollis Road, Ashcroft or downloaded at http://bit.ly/2LYBCjm.

Completed nomination packages must be submitted between 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 4 and 4 p.m. on Friday, September 14 to the appropriate Chief Electoral Officer.

Information sessions for candidates

The Village of Ashcroft will be running a candidates’ information session on Wednesday, August 15 for anyone who is considering running for the position of mayor or councillor but is unsure about what is involved. The session starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Office.

The Village of Clinton will be holding a candidates’ information session on Thursday, August 16 starting at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at the Village Office.

The TNRD is holding a candidates’ information session starting at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22 in the TNRD boardroom (465 Victoria Street, Kamloops).

Miracle Treat Day

On Thursday, August 9, Dairy Queen fans in the Cache Creek area are encouraged to continue the 16-year tradition of making miracles happen by visiting their local Dairy Queen to celebrate Miracle Treat Day.

Proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold at Dairy Queen locations—including the one in Cache Creek—will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital, one of 14 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.

Since the partnership began in 1984, DQ has become a top contributor to Children’s Miracle Network, with more than $135 million raised to-date in support of sick and injured children across North America.

Camp Dine and Dash

This camp—which runs from Monday, August 13 to Wednesday, August 15 (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) at the Ashcroft HUB—allows kids aged seven to 14 years old to open their own crazy café and prepare and serve delicious and wacky meals to members of the community.

The cost is $10 per person. To register, call the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthubcoordinator@gmail.com.

Historic Hat Creek day camps

Children aged eight through 11 can unplug from the present and step back in time at Historic Hat Creek’s day camps. On Wednesday, August 15 the theme is “Time Travellers: Make, Take, and Play”, and on Friday, August 17 the theme is “Time Travellers: Fantastic Foods”.

Both camps run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the cost is $40 per person. For information or to register, call (250) 457-9722 or email contact@historichatcreek.com.

Music and Magic in the Park

Come on out to the Heritage Park in Ashcroft for the third “Music and Magic in the Park” event of 2018, on Wednesday, August 15. The event is sposnored by the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society.

At 5:30 p.m. Kiki the Eco Elf will entertain audience members young and old. At 7 p.m. Kiki’s alter-ego, audience favourite Tanya Lipscomb, will be there to delight audiences with a fun-filled concert for the whole family.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to the park for a by-donation evening of music and fun.

Please don’t donate furniture

The Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store at 601 Bancroft Street would like residents to know that they cannot accept any furnture. People who are leaving furniture by donation—even with the best of intentions—are costing the Thrift Store a significant amount of money to haul away the furniture. This means fewer funds available for the Auxiliary to donate for local health care-related items.

Anyone who has furniture to donate is asked to contact The Equality Project in Cache Creek, either by phone (250-457-6485) or through their Facebook page (The Equality Project). Please contact them before bringing any furniture.

HVC Community Survey

Highland Valley Copper (HVC) is conducting a survey to gather feedback from residents about their relationship with HVC and how they feel HVC is managing its mining activities, including the benefits and impacts of its operation. HVC will use thise feedback as one of several ways to assess its performance and identify opportunities for improvement.

Residents are invited to share their thoughts by taking the survey. As appreciation for those participating, there is an opportunity to choose to be entered into a prize draw. A total of 10 prizes will be awarded through a random draw, with winners each receiving a $200 gift card.

The online link will be open until the end of August, 2018, and the survey can be accessed at http://bit.ly/2OaYSY0.

Surveys can also be filled out on Monday, August 13 at locations in Lytton, Spences Bridge, and Ashcroft. If you fill out a survey at one of these locations, HVC will buy your meal.

Ashcroft Bakery and Coffee Shop for coffee and a treat (8 to 11 a.m.)

Packing House in Spences Bridge for breakfast (8 to 10 a.m.)

Lyl Towne Deli and Sandwich Ship in Lytton for lunch (noon to 2 p.m.)

If you have questions or comments, contact Marlena Anderson, HVC community relations supervisor, at (250) 523-3702 or Marlena.Anderson@teck.com.

Learn more about traditional Native plants

The Kamloops Library will host an Introduction to Secwepemc Ethnobotany event on Wednesday, August 15 at 6 p.m. The event will be led by the Secwepemc Museum and Heritage Park’s Sabrina Thomas, who will be bringing along some plants for a hands-on experience during the event.

This event is free, but seating is limited, so registration is recommended. To reserve a seat, contact the Kamloops Library at (250) 372.5145 or via e-mail at questions@tnrd.ca.