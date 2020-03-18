Local News Briefs: Nominate an excellent educator

Plus Cache Creek Elementary to get new principal for 2020/21 school year

New principal coming to Cache Creek Elementary School

School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is pleased to announce that Melaney Tinkess has accepted the position of Principal of Cache Creek Elementary School. She is scheduled to take up the position as of Aug. 1, 2020.

Tinkess has extensive leadership experience in schools across the world, including Brazil, Vietnam, Dubai, and Canada. She is currently Principal of Sk’il’ Mountain Community School in SD74.

Her philosophy is that all students can learn, and that it is our job to figure out how to teach to their learning style. She looks forward to getting to know, and working with, the students, staff, caregivers, and communities of Cache Creek Elementary School.

Maintenance funding for SD74

The B.C. government has announced annual maintenance funding of $217.7 million for school districts this year. It includes an additional $12.2 million from CleanBC that will give school districts more resources through the Carbon Neutral Capital Program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide operating cost savings from energy efficiencies. This can include adding solar panels, high efficiency boilers, and LED lighting upgrades to schools, as well as installing electric vehicle charging stations.

Gold Trail School District (SD74) will be receiving a total of $1.85 million, which will go towards dust collection system upgrades at David Stoddart School in Clinton, air handler upgrades at Kumsheen Secondary in Lytton, a geothermal plant installation at Lillooet Secondary, and LED lighting upgrades at Cache Creek Elementary.

Nominate an excellent educator

Nominations are still open for the third annual Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, a chance to recognize the British Columbian teachers, administrators, and support workers who are making a positive impact on students and their school communities.

The awards program was created in 2018 to honour the contributions of education professionals who go above and beyond to make life better for students in British Columbia. They are open to public, independent, and First Nations school-system teachers, principals, vice-principals, administrators, and support staff in the K–12 school system.

This year, six awards are open to any B.C. teacher certificate holder, two awards are open to any B.C. teacher certificate holder currently in a district or school leadership role (such as principal), and two awards are open to any support staff member.

In 2018, School District No. 74 teacher Kim Halayko of Lillooet Secondary School won in the category of “Diversity and Inclusion”, and in 2019 principal Colleen Minnabarriet of Desert Sands Community School in Ashcroft was one of three finalists in the “District Leadership Award” category.

Winners will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $2,000 contribution to the winner’s school community for professional learning, and a commemorative work of art designed by a B.C. student. Each runner up will receive a $1,000 personal bursary for professional learning and a $1,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.

Nominations will be accepted until April 30, 2020, and finalists will be announced in May. Winners will be announced at an award ceremony in Victoria, timed with World Teachers’ Day in October.

To nominate an education professional for the 2020 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, go to www.gov.bc.ca/excellenceineducation.

RuralBiz program

The RuralBiz Program is designed for small businesses operating in rural communities that feel stuck and are ready for a shift. Owning a small rural business in today’s global economy is tough, and the uncertainty, fight for survival, and stress are real. It takes a lot of effort and perseverance to feel positive progress.

Small business owners are regularly wearing many different hats, dealing with tasks such as sales, staff, social media, other marketing, taxes, customers, and so on — daily. It can take its toll, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The program begins with the free three-part video series “Bridging the Gap”, which provides small businesses with tools, tips, and techniques so that they can identify where their business is now; see where it needs to be; and find out how to get there.

For more information contact Dalyce Brandt, MA, ACC of Sharp Image Consulting at (250) 378-1929, or go to www.sharpimageconsulting.com. To join “Bridging the Gap”, go to https://ruralbizprogram.com.



