Local News Briefs: Sandbagging bee in Cache Creek

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart will be holding her first Facebook Live town hall session on Friday, April 12 starting at 4 p.m. The session is aimed at youth who would like to ask questions and learn more about the issues affecting them. Tegart will also be providing an update about what’s going on in the B.C. government.

To join the discussion, go to Tegart’s Facebook page (Jackie Tegart).

On Tuesday, April 23, Tegart will be holding Spring Tea and Town Hall events for seniors in Clinton and area (10 a.m. at St. John’s United Church; use the Food Bank entrance on Dewdney Street) and Ashcroft/Cache Creek and area (2 p.m. at the Seniors’ Centre, 601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft).

While Tegart will provide an update from Victoria on issues that impact seniors, the focus will be on hearing firsthand from seniors about the issues that are impacting them, so bring your questions, concerns, and comments.

Cache Creek sandbagging work bee

The Village of Cache Creek and the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department are organizing a sandbagging work bee in preparation for the 2019 freshet. It’s hoped that there will be many volunteers on hand filling sandbags for people to pick-up and take home.

If you live alongside Cache Creek or the Bonaparte River, your property might be susceptible to flooding issues if the river and creek rise beyond their carrying capacities. Forming a sandbag wall is a very effective way to prevent water from reaching certain areas.

The sandbagging work bee will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cache Creek coverall. There will be music playing and a hot dog barbecue afterwards, so come out and help to make the community safe.

If you have questions, please call the Cache Creek Village office at (250) 457-6237.

Krush Dance Company recital

Krush Dance’s spring recital will be taking place on Saturday, April 27 at the Ashcroft HUB. There will be two main shows, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., and the Twinkle Stars—the youngest performers—will be featured in their own show at 11:3.0 a.m.

Admission is $2 per person, and refreshments are available.

Spring Extravaganza market

“Everything Goes” at the Spring Extravaganza Market at the Ashcroft HUB from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. Tables are $5 each for vendors (no admission charge), and the event will be running in conjunction with the HUB’s Old-Fashioned Carnival.

For more information, or to book a table, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Skips Run

Sunday, June 2 marks the ninth annual Skips Charity Run, sponsored by the Ashcroft and District Lions Club in memory of longtime Lion Skip Stuart. Participants can walk, run, or roll courses of varying lengths, with funds raised going to support local charities.

The entry fee is $25 (seniors, and children/youth aged 17 and under), $30 (adults), and $80 (family), with rates increasing after May 29. Registration is now open at http://bit.ly/2Um1qKq.

Kids TRYathlon

Registration is now open for the seventh annual Kids TRYathlon on Saturday, July 13. The event is for children and youth 19 and under, with swimming, biking, and running courses of different lengths depending on age group. Participants need a bathing suit and goggles, a bike and helmet, running shoes, and sportsmanship, and the $20 registration fee includes a finisher medal, a T-shirt, and a chance to win some great prizes, including the grand prize of a new bike.

The event is limited to the first 80 registrants, and there is no race day registration. Participants need to register by June 22 to guarantee their shirt size. Organizers are also looking for people to volunteer as route marshals, body markers, and transition helpers. If you can help, please email ashcrofthub@gmail.com. To register, go to http://bit.ly/2UBS6kD.

Charity Village: online courses

Community Futures is providing free online courses to not-for-profit organizations affected by the 2017 wildfires. There is a wide selection of courses, including Grant Seeking, Event Planning, How Fundraising Works, and Building a Great Volunteer Program.

It’s an easy, convenient way to learn, on your own time and in your own space. There is no limit to the number of courses an individual or organization can take, but courses are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be shared among all the communities served by Community Futures Sun Country, North Cariboo, and Cariboo-Chilcotin.

To learn more about the courses and how to register, go to https://charityvillage.com/cms/active-learning.

Proposal writing course

Non-profit organizations are increasingly being required to do more with less. Competition over limited resources can be challenging, and discovering new funding sources and writing strong proposals to secure those funds are vital in creating the diversified revenue bases organizations need to grow and thrive.

Community Futures—supported by the Red Cross and Western Economic Diversification—is hosting a two-day Proposal Writing course on June 1 and 2.

The course offers skills and resources to assist in identifying potential funders and creating compelling proposals. Areas covered include different types of proposals; funding sources and prospect research; preparing to write; the major components of a proposal; what to include and what not to include; proposal writing tips; and staying organized.

The cost of the course is normally $385 per person, but it is being offered for free. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 1 and 2 at the Ashcroft Community Hall. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. For more information, or to register, contact Community Futures Sun Country at (250) 453-9165, or go to http://www.cfwildfire.ca/workshops/.

Daycare in Ashcroft

In September 2019, a daycare for up to 16 children aged 30 months to five years will be opening at the Ashcroft HUB, in partnership with Yellowhead Community Services. Two positions are available for those with their ECE (Early Childhood Educator) qualification, and ECE training will also be provided for those wanting to obtain the qualification.

For more information on training, or to submit a resume, contact Susanne at Susanne.b@yellowheadcs.ca or call (250) 674-2600.

Call before you dig

Homeowners and contractors are reminded to “click or call” BC One Call before digging, as B.C. recognizes April as Dig Safe Month.

Important infrastructure, such as telecommunication cables, electricity wires, natural gas lines, water mains, and sewer lines, are often buried underground. A simple click or call to BC One Call before beginning an excavation project can ensure safety and prevent possible interruption of services.

To learn more about safe digging, visit http://www.commongroundbc.ca/. To find out more about BC One Call, visit https://www.bconecall.bc.ca.



