Local News Briefs: Screening mammography clinic coming to Ashcroft

Local entrepreneurs wanted

Looking to turn your skill or idea into an opportunity? The Local Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (LEAP!) is an eight-week business course for people looking to make additional income or start a new career, and is sponsored by Community Futures and Simon Fraser University. Classes meet one night a week and are taught remotely by SFU instructors.

Participants will explore (identify a problem in your community, then test and refine your business idea to address it), build (use the LEAP curriculum to focus on the areas most important for the early success of your venture), and launch (leave the course with a strategy for introducing your product or service to the local market). Classes begin March 3, and will be held Tuesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The cost is $199 per person, and applications must be received by Friday, Feb. 7. Fore more information, or to register, call (250) 453-9065, or email vision@cfsun.ca.

Screening mammography clinic

The BC Cancer Breast Screening’s digital mobile mammography service will be visiting Ashcroft (IDA Pharmacy) on Feb. 14–15. Free mammograms are available for women aged 40 and over, so make an informed decision to screen for breast cancer.

To book your appointment, call 1-800-663-9203. Visit www.screeningbc.ca to learn more.

Loon Lake Winterfest

The Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society will be holding its annual Winterfest fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 15, with all funds raised to be split and used to rebuild the Loon Lake fire hall, which was destroyed in the 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire, and for the Loon Lake community hall.

The society is asking for donations for their silent action and as raffle items. Any businesses, organizations, or people contributing prizes and/or donations will be advertised on-site and in the local paper.

If anyone has items they would like to donate, contact Gail Smith at (250) 459-0083.

Tree pruning workshop

There will be a tree pruning workshop (for ornamental trees) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Ashcroft Community Hall. The event is being presented by Ashcroft Communities in Bloom, and will be led by horticulturalist Greg Houghton, an ISA-certified arborist. The charge is $10 per person; for more information contact Shirlee at (250) 457-0500.

Purge the House

There will be a “Purge Your House” market and clothing swap on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB: a great opportunity to do some pre-spring cleaning and clear some space. There will also be a 50/50 draw and a concession.

Tables are $10 each and are going fast. To book one, drop by the HUB, call (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, which was destroyed in the 2017 wildfires, .

Pickleball is back

Pickleball has returned to the Ashcroft HUB, with drop-in sessions every Wednesday at 11 a.m. The sessions are non-competitive and fun, and are for first-time and experienced players. Don’t know how to play? Someone will teach you.

For more information, call the HUB at (250) 453-9177.

TRU celebrates 50 years of education and transformation

Join Thompson Rivers University in celebrating its golden anniversary this year by sharing a memory, nominating an influencer, or attending the free event series open to everyone and offered throughout 2020.

Find more ways to get involved at www.tru.ca/50, which includes lists of free Gifts of Learning events, a space to share memories, a chance to nominate TRU’s top 50 influencers, and details about the peak of celebrations, the Homecoming Weekends in Kamloops (Sept. 11–13) and Williams Lake (Sept. 26).

TRU is calling on alumni, staff, current students, and area residents to visit the site and participate in events throughout the year. The website will be updated frequently, so check back often.

Oscar fun fact

Nominees for this year’s Oscars have been announced, with the 92nd Oscar Awards taking place on Feb. 9. In the run-up to the event, here’s an Oscar fun fact.

Since its creation in 1939, the National Film Board of Canada has produced more than 3,000 documentary films, animations, web documentaries, and alternative dramas. They have collectively won more than 5,000 awards, including 12 Academy Awards, starting with “Churchill’s Island” in 1941, which won the first Documentary Short Subject Oscar.

The NFB’s 75 Oscar nominations mean that it is second only to Hollywood in the number of Academy Award nominations for a single film organization anywhere in the world. In 1989 it received a special Oscar in recognition of its 50th anniversary and “its dedicated commitment to originate artistic, creative and technological activity and excellence in every area of filmmaking.”

Many of the National Film Board of Canada’s productions — including Oscar-winning animated short films “The Danish Poet” and “Bob’s Birthday” and favourites such as “The Sweater”, “The Big Snit”, “The Cat Came Back”, and “Log Driver’s Waltz” — can be watched for free at the NFB website (https://www.nfb.ca/).


