Local News Briefs: Support for those with dementia

Support is available for local residents who are suffering from dementia, as well as for their caregivers and families. (Photo credit: Alzheimer’s Society of BC)

Alpha at Cross Roads Pentecostal Assembly

Starting on Thursday, Jan. 9, Alpha—a series of interactive sessions that freely explore the basics of Christian faith—will be starting at the Cross Roads Pentecostal Church (1535 Stage Road, Cache Creek). There will be 11 Thursday night sessions (6 to 8 p.m. each night), as well as one Saturday session.

Alpha is for anyone who is curious. Each session looks at a different question, and is designed to create conversation. There’s no pressure and no follow-up; it’s just an open, informal, and honest space to explore and discuss life’s big questions together. Each session includes a meal, a short talk, and discussion where people can share their thoughts and ask questions.

There is no charge to attend, and participants can attend as few or as many sessions as they like. To reserve a spot or get more information, call the church office at (250) 457-6463), or email crpentecostal@gmail.

The KFS at the Paramount

After taking a break over Christmas, the Kamloops Film Society is back with a slate of movies that will be screening at the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street in Kamloops.

The “Free Family Flicks” series continues on Saturdays and Sundays all month, with fun family films that are free for all on a first-come, first-served basis. The films start at 3:30 p.m., and the January line-up includes Kung Fu Panda, E.T The Extra-Terrestrial, Stuart Little, and Nanny McPhee.

There will be screenings of critically-acclaimed recent films, as well as old favourites such as Monty Python and the Holy Grail and John Carpenter’s version of The Thing. For information about showings, dates, and times go to https://www.thekfs.ca/.

Christmas miracle at Interior SPCA

The BC SPCA is asking for the public’s help to care for 17 puppies and two adult dogs that were recently surrendered from a property in the Interior.

RCMP and animal control officers, responding to a complaint, found the eight to 10-week-old husky puppies living outside in the cold and snow on the property. The owner surrendered the animals to animal control, who held them overnight before transferring the dogs to the local BC SPCA branch on Christmas Eve. The exact location of these puppies is not being disclosed for their protection.

“It’s a true Christmas miracle that these puppies were saved from neglect and brought in from the cold,” says BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty. “We are grateful that the RCMP and animal control officers were able to get them immediate attention.”

The puppies are being treated for worms and are in quarantine. Each puppy will be spayed/neutered and provided with all of their vaccines before they will be ready for adoption in late January, 2020.

“The branch is completely overwhelmed with caring for so many animals and is not accepting adoption inquiries at this time,” says Moriarty. “Donations are encouraged to help cover their costs of caring for these puppies and adult dogs during the busy holiday period.”

If you can help these dogs, please donate to their care at http://bit.ly/2SwT4xb.

The BC SPCA will be holding a naming contest for the 17 puppies. Watch the provincial BC SPCA Facebook page for more details and a chance to name one of these adorable puppies.

Alzheimer’s Awareness month

According to a B.C. survey conducted by Insights West in 2018, more than 70 per cent of respondents felt people living with dementia experience stigma.

Stigma—which is negative attitudes and misconceptions held by family, friends, and professionals—can be a barrier that prevents people from seeking out a diagnosis if they are beginning to see possible symptoms, or it may keep them from accessing services.

Beginning on Jan. 6, 2020 residents of Ashcroft and Cache Creek are invited to take part in Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a national campaign focused on changing the general public’s perceptions of what it means to live with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Changing perceptions is key to reducing stigma, which ultimately supports people living with dementia to stay active and engaged in the community.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. connects people living with dementia, their caregivers, and family members to support and education at any point in the disease through First Link dementia support. Ashcroft and Cache Creek residents can connect to support by asking their health care provider for a referral, or by calling the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. To learn more about the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, visit www.alzheimerbc.org.

Public feedback on hunting and trapping regulations sought

The provincial government is considering proposed changes to hunting, trapping, motor vehicle restriction, and firearms restriction regulation changes for 2020 to 2022, with a list of the proposed changes available online for public review and feedback.

The intent of these regulation adjustments—based on regional requirements and conditions—is to promote the conservation of wildlife and wildlife habitat, as well as to optimize sustainable hunting and trapping opportunities. Posting the proposed changes online gives hunters and trappers who are not affiliated with stakeholder groups, as well as members of the public, a chance to have input into the regulatory process. Feedback collected through the website will be used to inform final decision-making.

The public comment period will end on Jan. 17, 2020. To see a complete list and description of the regulation change proposals, and to leave feedback, go to http://bit.ly/377YPWo.

Low-fair airline Swoops into Kamloops

Swoop Airline, a low-fair subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Ltd., has released its 2020 summer schedule that includes increased service and three new destinations—Kamloops, Victoria, and San Diego—beginning in April 2020. Swoop will also increase the frequency of weekly trips, including flights between Hamilton and Winnipeg, Edmonton and Abbotsford, and Abbotsford to Winnipeg.

“In only 18 months, Swoop has experienced significant growth, and we are excited to continue this momentum with the release of our 2020 summer schedule,” says Swoop president Steven Greenway. “By introducing Swoop to more markets, we are achieving our mission of providing Canadians with accessible summer travel opportunities throughout North America.”

Swoop has been growing rapidly since its 2018 launch. The network serves 14 domestic, 10 trans-border, and four international markets.



