Local News Briefs: The return of the Crazy Café!

Bet you didn’t know that the home of the Three Bears is just 2.5 hours east of Kamloops off the Trans-Canada Highway (not pictured: Goldilocks). Photo: The Enchanted Forest

Crazy Café

Ashcroft’s favourite pop-up restaurant is returning on Aug. 22, with a kid-run restaurant that is open to all. It’s the culmination of the four day Camp Dine and Dash, in which kids aged six to 17 plan and then run their own restaurant, doing everything from creating the menu and assembling the ingredients to cooking the food and serving it.

If you’re looking for a once-a-year dining experience, then come on over to the HUB from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 for the Crazy Café. Lunch is by donation.

Teen swim night

This year’s Teen Adventure Camp at the Ashcroft HUB is planning a fun night in the Ashcroft pool on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., with games and activities for those aged 12 to 18.

Call the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com for more information, or come by the pool on Thursday night.

Award-winner in concert at UniTea

Following a sold-out show in May 2019, Canadian Country Music Spotlight Artist Award-winner Cory Gallant returns to UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft for an all ages show. Guitarist Roland Beaulieu will be joining Cory for this high-energy concert.

Gallant’s rich, soul-filled vocals helped gain him national exposure when he became the winner of the 2018 CCMA National Spotlight Performance contest. Despite hailing from the smallest province in Canada, Prince Edward Island, Cory received the largest number of fan votes to win the contest. This led to a performance at the Legends Show in Hamilton, Ontario for Canadian Country Music Week, sharing the stage with Chad Brownlee, Terri Clark, Aaron Goodvin, Charlie Major, Jason McCoy, JJ Shiplett, Patricia Conroy, and Michelle Wright.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Seating is limited, so drop by UniTea or call (250) 457-1145 to purchase tickets.

Cache Creek market

The Cache Creek Farmers’/Flea Market continues through to Oct. 5 every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the junction of Highways 97 and 1 (beside Chum’s Restaurant). Come on by and check out the vendors and artisans, who have everything from homemade crafts to fresh-baked treats and more.

Choir members sought

Singing enthusiasts young and old, male and female who would like to get better at singing harmony, or who would like to learn how, are invited to join the Sage Sound Singers choir.

Sage Sound Singers are a four-part harmony choir that sings in a variety of styles and genres. The ability to read music is not a prerequisite, but the ability to hold a tune is.

To get more information about this fun group, contact choir director Michelle Reid at (250) 457-0701 or email dmreid@telus.net. Nothing ventured, nothing gained!

Ashcroft Early Learning

September will soon be here, and Ashcroft Early Learning is now taking registrations for its various programs: a toddler program for those aged 18 to 36 months; a preschool program for those aged three to five years; and before- and after-school programs for those aged five to 12 years.

Ashcroft Early Leaning is a licenced facility with ECE-certified staff, and is located at Desert Sands Community School. For more information, or to register, contact Shauna Laskey at (250) 457-7408 or Tanya Sabian at (250) 457-3813.

Baby food recall

The federal food safety watchdog says it is recalling a certain brand of baby food due to the possibility of insects being in the product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Kraft Heinz Canada’s turkey stew product for babies over eight months of age. The agency says the baby food was sold in B.C., Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. There have been no reported illnesses.

The agency says the product should not be consumed, but should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Atlas Obscura

Atlas Obscura (www.atlasobscura.com) is a website that bills itself as showcasing “Curious and Wondrous Travel Destinations” from around the world. Now and then one of the sites is within striking distance of our region, so travellers might want to check it out next time they’re in the area.

There’s still a bit of summer vacation left, and if you are looking for a delightfully whimsical spot that’s close to our region, head east along the Trans-Canada Highway to The Enchanted Forest, midway between Salmon Arm and Revelstoke (it’s a 2.5 hour drive from Kamloops).

It started in the 1950s as a private place for artist Doris Needham to display her sculptures, and she and her husband Ernest built a house and carved winding trails out of the wilderness. Over time they added more and more sculptures (there are about 350 there now), fairy tale cabins, a pirate ship, the tallest treehouse in B.C. (which visitors can climb to), and more.

With the coming of the Trans-Canada Highway and the increase in traffic and tourists going right past their door, the Needhams decided to open their private enclave up to the public. Soon it was a hugely popular tourist attraction, attracting visitors who were happy to spend time exploring the site and its many attractions, curiosities, and surprises.

The Needhams sold the property in the early 1970s, and it is still going strong. In addition to the original man-made attractions (and some new ones), the site features the SkyTrek Adventure Park. Visitors can also explore some of the stunning wilderness attractions of the site, including rowboat tours of a beaver pond, a wetland boardwalk, an interpretive nature walk, and the seasonal salmon run every fall.

To learn more about The Enchanted Forest, visit the website at https://www.enchantedforestbc.com.



