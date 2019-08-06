Local News Briefs: The Sage Sound Singers choir is looking for new members

An evening of Outlaw Country

The Ashcroft Legion is hosting an evening of Outlaw Country music on Friday, Aug. 9 featuring David James and Big Country. Come on out and hear country music superstars Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings in a concert that has been called “outstanding” and “one helluva show”.

The concert—which starts at 7:30 p.m.—is open to all, and tickets are $20 each. To order tickets, stop by the Ashcroft Legion on Brink Street, or call (250) 453-2423. For more information, go to www.johnnycashtribute.ca.

Rawkn’ Art Camp

Youth aged five to 17 are invited to attend this year’s Rawkn’ Art Camp at the Ashcroft HUB, sponsored by the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Aug. 15 to 19, and this year participants have even more choices than ever.

Children and youth of any age can spend the week creating art, singing, and acting, while those aged 11+ can spend the week writing, filming, and starring in their own movie. New this year is an opportunity for those aged eight and older to take part in a week-long camp with Canadian rock band Speed Control, who will teach participants all about being rock and rollers (no musical experience is necessary).

The cost is $75 per person ($50 per person for additional siblings). For more information, or to register, contact the Ashcroft HUB at (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Not-for-profit workshop

A reminder that registration is now open for a free “All things not-for-profit” workshop on Friday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall.

All not-for-profit organizations are eligible to take part. The workshop will cover items such as NFP lifecycles; capacity building; governance and succession planning; engaging volunteers; delegation; and engagement and teamwork.

Seating is limited to 25 people, so be sure to register early at www.cfwildfire.ca.

Traffic Control certification and re-certification

Thompson Rivers University is offering Traffic Control Person (TCP) re-certification (Sept. 3) and full certification (Sept. 4–5) courses at its Lillooet campus. Only eight seats are available for each course, and the next courses will not be until 2020, so don’t wait to register.

The re-certification course, which consists of a refresher, is available to anyone who currently holds a valid TCP licence. Those who have a TCP licence have 12 months after expiry to complete a re-certification course, and cannot work while their certificate is expired. The cost is $160 per person.

The TCP full certification course ($350 per person) takes place over two days. While there are certain restrictions on those who may work as Traffic Control Persons, there are no prerequisites for the course.

For more information, email kjolly@tru.ca. To register, go to http://bit.ly/2AbNUuf.

Sing like a canary

Singing enthusiasts young and old, male and female, who would like to get better at singing harmony, or like to learn how, are invited to join the Sage Sound Singers choir.

Sage Sound Singers is a four-part harmony choir that sings in a variety of styles and genres. The ability to read music is not a prerequisite, but the ability to hold a tune is.

To get more information about this fun group, contact choir director Michelle Reid at (250) 457-0701 or email dmreid@telus.net. Nothing ventured, nothing gained!

Piano lessons

After teaching piano at the Terrace Academy of Music for the past eight years, Eleanor Bond is bringing her teaching skills to Ashcroft.

Following a 37-year career in dental assisting, Bond decided to study music at the Vernon Community Music School, where she achieved a certificate in Elementary Pedagogy from the Royal Conservatory of Music. She says that the years of mentorship she was privileged to receive with the teachers at the Terrace Academy were precious, and now that she has retired to Ashcroft she is pleased to be able to offer piano lessons to a limited number of students.

Bond will be teaching out of “Studio 88” at the Ashcroft HUB starting in September 2019. Call or text (250) 631-3179 for inquiries or information.

Report sightings of Japanese knotweed

The Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee (TNIPMC) is asking the public to be on the alert for invasive Japanese knotweed and report sightings in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Public input will be used to help update the knotweed inventory for the region and will assist in the development of a strategy to support Japanese knotweed management throughout the TNRD. To report knotweed in the region and get more information, visit www.tnipmc.com, call 1-250-851-1699, or email invasiveplants@tnrd.ca.

Japanese knotweed are one of the 100 worst invasive species as identified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The invasive perennial plant is native to eastern Asia and was introduced to North America in the 1800s as an ornamental plant. It has spread widely throughout the coastal regions of B.C., and several infestations are known within the TNRD. Japanese knotweed is often mistaken for bamboo; however, it is easily distinguished by the zigzag pattern in which its broad leaves are arranged along the plant’s arching stems.

Japanese knotweed are often found growing next to homes and within ornamental gardens. Its highly aggressive root system can extend 20m across and 3m deep, and can penetrate septic beds, home foundations, retaining walls, asphalt, and other critical structures.

This plant reproduces by seed and through root and shoot fragments (as small as 1cm). Manual removal such as digging and cutting plants is not recommended, and could make the infestation worse. Contact a specialist prior to managing knotweed infestations to discuss a management and disposal plan.



