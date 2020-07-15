Local News Briefs: TNRD wants to hear from property owners hit with flood damage

Bank erosion on the Bonaparte River in Cache Creek, July 7, 2020. The TNRD wants to hear from any property owners whose property has been damaged by this year’s flooding. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Have you suffered flood damage?

Was your property damaged due to flooding events between April 20 and July 7, 2020? If so, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) wants to hear from you.

On behalf of Emergency Management BC, the TNRD is canvassing residents living in the communities of Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Loon Lake, Deadman Vidette, and South Green Lake. If your property was damaged due to flooding events between April 20 and July 7, 2020, please email the Community Services Department at csadmin@tnrd.ca with the following information: date; damage; estimated cost; invoice log; a log of time spent on work from damage; and specifics.

This information will be used by the Government of B.C. to determine eligibility for Disaster Financial Assistance. Please do not include any pictures with this request.

Physician visits to Clinton

Dr. Stephen Akinkunmi of the Ashcroft Family Medical Practice is now doing visits to the Clinton Health and Wellness Centre every Tuesday. The weekly trips will only be possible if Dr. Akinkunmi has a large enough patient base in the community, so any Clinton residents who would like to see a physician in the community rather than have to travel to Ashcroft should call the Ashcroft clinic at (250) 453-9353 to register.

Acoustic night at UniTea

Calling all musicians! On Thursday, July 16 and Thursday, July 23 UniTea Café and Lounge at 210 Railway Avenue in Ashcroft is hosting jam sessions, and local musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments and make some beautiful music. The sessions start at 7 p.m. each evening, and the venue can accommodate 12 to 14 people, with physical distancing protocols in place. For more information, visit the UniTea Café and Lounge Facebook page.

Dog Obedience Foundation Workshop

He might be man’s best friend, but could Fido do with a little assistance in the obedience department? If so, check out the Dog Obedience Foundation Workshop taking place at the Ashcroft HUB on July 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. The session will include recall (come when called), loose leash walking, sit, down, and place, working through distractions, how to greet people and dogs, and much more.

Working spots are $100 per dog/handler team, and a minimum of 10 working spots must be booked in order for the workshop to run. Once 10 teams have booked, audit spots at $50 per person (no dog) can be booked. There are also optional private 30-minute behaviour consultations available at $50 per spot.

To register, go to https://ashcrofthub.ca/. For more information, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Cordova Farm produce

Cordova Farm on Kelly Lake Road in Clinton has fresh spinach, kale, and celery — all grown without the use of pesticides and herbicides — available for purchase, and chard will be ready soon; beans will be later, if summer and heat come. Everything is picked fresh for your order, and there is free delivery to Clinton or nearby. For more information or to order, contact Nancy McMinn at (250) 459-2976 or by email at snirt6@gmail.com.

Parvo outbreak

There has been an outbreak of Parvo in Lytton, and the disease can be deadly to puppies and dogs. It is caused by the canine parvovirus, is highly contagious, and can spread through direct contact with an infected dog or indirect contact with a contaminated object. The latter means that the dog can get the virus through water dishes, sniffing infected feces, touching contaminated soil, or touching the hands or clothing of someone who has been around the virus. The virus can live inside for about a month and can live for up to one year outside.

Parvo destroys cells, impairs absorption, and disrupts the gut barrier. In puppies, it can also affect the bone marrow, lymphopoietic tissues, and sometimes the heart. Vaccinations are the only true way to prevent Parvo, and puppies should be vaccinated against Parvo at approximately eight, 12, and 16 weeks of age. They are vulnerable to the disease until they have received all three shots. If the puppy has missed these shots, they should receive a dose as soon as possible and have a booster done approximately one month later.

Immediate vet care is needed if your puppy or dog gets Parvo. The symptoms of Parvo are bloody diarrhea; vomiting; fever; lethargy; weight loss; weakness; dehydration; and depression. All of these are serious symptoms for a puppy, so if your pet exhibits any of these symptoms, quarantine it immediately and get it to the vet. Do not bring the dog to the vet’s office without first notifying staff that it is a case of suspected Parvo.

Twin Rivers Drive-in

Starting the weekend of July 10, the Twin Rivers Drive-In is back in Kamloops, and will continue all summer long. Every weekend from Friday to Sunday, the drive-in will show a variety of awesome films at the McArthur Island Sports Centre in the south-facing parking lot. Occupancy will be limited to 50 vehicles per evening, with a maximum of six people per vehicle as outlined in the Mass Gatherings Order published May 22, 2020.

The first movie will start promptly at 9:30 p.m., with doors opening at 9 p.m. For more information, including upcoming films and how to book tickets, visit the website at https://bit.ly/38LWDFY.

School District appointment

School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is pleased to announce that Stacey Parsons has accepted the position of District Vice Principal of Inclusion starting Aug. 1, 2020.

Stacey Parsons joined the Gold Trail team in September 2007. Throughout her career she has demonstrated a commitment to inclusive practices to support each learner to success. She is experienced at developing holistic programs that ensure each student can access and engage in the curriculum. She is recognized across the province as an innovative leader who is constantly growing her practice to benefit students. Stacey looks forward to working with students, staff, caregivers, and communities across the district.

Half-price at Royal BC Museum

People from around British Columbia will be able to enjoy the wonders of the Royal BC Museum for less this summer.

“Now that we’re into Phase 3, I am encouraging British Columbians to explore the sights and attractions our province has to offer,” says Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “To give people a safe, affordable, family-centred experience, we’re providing half-price entry to the Royal BC Museum all summer.”

“We’re pleased to welcome visitors back as we continue to reopen in stages in the coming months,” says Jack Lohman, CEO, Royal BC Museum. “As British Columbians explore their province this summer, they can feel confident the Royal BC Museum will provide them with an engaging, safe museum experience.”

List all drivers on insurance

B.C. drivers are reminded that because of changes to ICBC’s insurance rating model introduced last September, customers are required to list all the regular drivers of their vehicle, including all household members and employees (regardless of the number of days they drive) and any other individuals who will drive the vehicle 12 or more days in a calendar year. Customers are required to do this when purchasing insurance so that their premium accurately reflects the combined risk of all drivers.

In the event that a person who regularly drives the vehicle but isn’t listed on the policy causes a crash, the customer can face an additional one-time financial charge, called the Unlisted Driver Accident Premium (UDAP). This financial charge was put in place in order to reduce fraud in the system and better ensure customers don’t choose intentionally to avoid listing higher-risk drivers on their policy.

Since the introduction of the changes, approximately 444 customers are facing this additional charge due to crashes caused by an unlisted driver. The average additional charge amount is about $2,971. All funds collected from the UDAP go directly to lowering premiums for all other drivers.

Resurfacing of Highway 97 through 100 Mile

Work is expected to begin later this summer on a project to resurface two sections of Highway 97 in the areas of 100 Mile House and Lac La Hache, which will benefit residents, businesses, and the community with a safer and smoother travelling surface.

A tender for the project will go out later this month to resurface Highway 97 from Campbell Road to Canim-Hendrix Lake Road and Begg Road to Enterprise Road.

The current highway surface is nearing the end of its service life, and this repaving will help reduce the costs of ongoing maintenance work. The project is slated to finish in June 2021. Once the project begins, drivers can expect minor delays and, at times, single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the directions of traffic control personnel. Updates on delays and closures will be available online at www.drivebc.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

