Local News Briefs: Walk like an Egyptian

The Wild West at The Packing House

The Wild West Road Show featuring Jody Peck and Sarah Burton will be at The Packing House in Spences Bridge on Thursday, Aug. 1, so come by for a great night featuring live music and a delicious Secret Gardens Farm dinner and dessert. Afterwards, stick around for an encore featuring starry night skies and an after-concert drink on the patio.

To reserve tickets, call (250) 458-2256.

Miracle Treat Day

On Thursday, Aug. 8, Dairy Queen fans in Cache Creek are encouraged to continue the 17-year tradition of making miracles happen by visiting their local Dairy Queen to celebrate Miracle Treat Day.

Proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating Dairy Queen locations—including Cache Creek—on Aug. 8 will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital, one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada. Every minute, 62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network member hospital for treatment. These hospitals rely on community donations to ensure each child receives the best possible care.

Since the partnership began in 1984, DQ has become a top contributor to Children’s Miracle Network, with more than $135 million raised to-date in support of sick and injured children across North America.

Mine tour

Explore one of the largest metal mines in Canada during the Family Day holiday in August. Teck Highland Valley Copper is hosting an open house on Monday, Aug. 5, and everyone is invited.

This is a free family event and fundraiser for the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation. There will be five varieties of tours, plus exhibit booths, and a chance to see mining equipment that’s as big as a house. Try your luck at the Copper Challenge games, and enjoy the bouncy castles.

Community partner booths include the Big Little Science Centre, BC Hydro Powersmart, TNRD Wildsafe and Mosquito Control, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, and the Vancouver Aquarium Ocean Wise Aquavan. Take part in the Mine Rescue demonstrations, have a souvenir photo taken with mining equipment, and engage with the Kamloops ambassadors. There will also be hot dogs, treats, refreshments, and more, including Kamloops’ own Uncle Chris the Clown.

The event is open at no charge to people of all ages, although there are age restrictions on some of the tours (as well as no open-toed footwear on the tours). Please leave your pets at home.

The HVC mine open house will take place on Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information call 1-855-523-3429.

Summer dance camp

Krush Dance is holding a fun dance camp at the Ashcroft HUB from Aug. 6–9. The camp is for those aged six to 17, and Lush 2 Groove will also be there to lead participants in a variety of dance styles.

The camp will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, at a cost of $52.50 per person. For more information, or to register, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com. You can also sign up online at https://theashcrofthub.perfectmind.com.

Travel to Egypt the armchair traveller way

The Ashcroft HUB is planning an Egypt-themed event for community members aged 65+ on Friday, Aug. 16 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The event will consist of an Egyptian-style dinner, with staff dressed in Egyptian-themed clothing, as well as Egyptian decorations, themed entertainment, and even a special “bus tour”.

For more information, or to register, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Camp Dine and Dash

Ashcroft’s favourite pop-up restaurant is returning! Camp Dine and Dash is happening at the Ashcroft HUB from Aug. 19–22, and is for kids aged six to 17 who want four days of cooking fun, with the final day on Aug. 22 featuring a kid-run restaurant open to all.

All spots are currently filled, but there is a waiting list, so contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 (email ashcrofthub@gmail.com), or drop by the office if you know someone who is interested, and mark Aug. 22 on your calendar for a once-a-year dining opportunity!

Naloxone kits and training available

The Equality Project in Cache Creek now has take-home Naloxone kits available at its clubhouse on Stage Road, and provides training in how to administer Naloxone. If you are a drug user, live with a drug user, or live near people who use, these kits can save a life.

The Equality Project is there to help, not to judge. Feel free to drop by the clubhouse during regular hours (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday) to learn more.

Meow’s the time

If you long to hear the pitter patter of paws in your home, the BC SPCA invites you to visit one of its 36 locations during its half-price adoption promotion for all adult cats. The event, which ends on Aug. 2, is presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“At this time of year our shelters are always very full, and we have also rescued a large number of cats through cruelty investigations recently, so we’d love to find good homes for as many cats as possible during our half-price event,” says Lorie Chortyk, the BC SPCA’s general manager of communications. She adds that the goal of the promotion is to help some of the amazing adult felines who might get overlooked during kitten season to find their forever homes, and to free up space in SPCA shelters to bring in more animals in need.

“Taking an adult cat home offers many benefits,” notes Chortyk. “Older cats tend to be calmer and their personalities have developed, so it allows us to make the best match with their potential new guardians.”

The BC SPCA rescues and rehomes thousands of homeless, abused, injured, and neglected cats and kittens throughout the province. If you’re interested in making an adult cat a part of your home, visit your local BC SPCA branch during business hours, or visit https://adopt.spca.bc.ca/ to view adoptable animals.

Not horsing around

The BC SPCA is reaching out to animal lovers across the province to help with care costs for 42 neglected horses that were seized from an Interior property in March. Veterinary, boarding, and other costs for the horses have now exceeded $70,000.

“The animals have been in a legal dispute up until this point, but they are now legally in our care and we would like to ensure their treatment is completed as soon as possible so that we can find them all loving homes,” says Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA. She notes that some of the horses have already been adopted, while others are still in SPCA custody.

“There have also been nine foals born from mares who were pregnant at the time of the seizure and we are doing pregnancy testing on five more this week, so there may be additional horses who require ongoing care,” adds Moriarty.

In addition to suffering from malnutrition, many of the horses required veterinary treatment for serious dental and hoof problems. “It has been challenging to provide the necessary treatment for these horses because many of them are very timid and fearful of human handling,” says Moriarty. “They’ve had to be sedated during treatments, which adds significantly to the veterinary and farrier costs.”

Your help is urgently needed, so please visit www.spca.bc.ca/emergency to donate. To learn more about adopting a horse from the BC SPCA, email rescues@spca.bc.ca.

Record response to daylight saving time survey

A record 223,273 people shared their opinions in an online survey on whether British Columbia should continue to observe daylight saving time.

“It’s clear that the people of B.C. welcomed the opportunity to provide input on this important issue,” says Premier John Horgan. “Daylight saving time is a practice that impacts everyone, and I’m pleased so many people took the time to share their views about the best direction for our province moving forward.”

The daylight saving time survey was open for four weeks, from June 24 through July 19. In addition to survey responses, the Province received 13 formal submissions from individuals, organizations, and industry experts that offered additional insights on how each option would impact their lives and professions.

The majority of the completed surveys came from residents of the Lower Mainland (98,549), while 33,583 completed surveys came from the Thompson-Okanagan region. People aged 40–64 accounted for 48.8 per cent of completed surveys, with those aged 18–39 years sending in 29.6 per cent of the responses, followed by people in the 65–75 age range (16.7 per cent).

Find out more about daylight saving time and sign up for project updates at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/daylightsavingtime/.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter