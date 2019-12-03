Local News Briefs: Warm your heart at the Ashcroft Library Merry and Bright display

Some of the more than 80 colouring contest entries that will be on view at the Merry and Bright display, currently under construction at the Ashcroft Library. (Photo credit: Deanna Porter)

Merry and Bright at the Ashcroft Library

More than 80 colouring contest entries—as well as seasonal lights and decorations—will be on display at the Ashcroft Library’s third annual Merry and Bright Display, which begins at noon on Friday, Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 31 during regular library hours (except for Dec. 24 and 31, when the hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). It will be open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 6, so if you’re downtown for the Santa Parade be sure to come in, get away from the cold, and warm yourself up with the festive holiday spirit on display!

Pictures with Santa

Want to get some pictures of you—or your loved ones—with the jolly old elf himself? Then stop by Horsting’s Farm Market north of Cache Creek between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. Photo packages are available at a cost of $20.

Markets, a bake sale, and Bingo

There are a plethora of Christmas activities coming up over the weekend, so get ready for some holiday fun and a great way to pick up special gifts for everyone on your list.

On Saturday, Dec. 7 the Cache Creek Beautification Society will be holding an indoor market at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Ashcroft HUB will be holding a market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 8 the Thompson Cariboo Minor Hockey Peewee Warriors are holding a bake sale fundraiser at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. When that ends, stay at the Cache Creek Community Hall for the Winter Bingo event, where there are turkeys, hams, chocolates, and oranges needing to be won. The event starts at 3 p.m.

Flu shot clinic

Have you missed the recent flu shot clinics? You still have a chance to get your flu vaccine, at a clinic on Monday, Dec. 9. Call Ashcroft Public Health at (250) 453-1940 to book your appointment.

Alan Jackson tribute concert at UniTea

Singer-guitarist Aaron Halliday brings his tribute concert to Alan Jackson to UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft on Friday, Dec. 13.

The Kelowna-based artist, who also lists Dwight Yoakam, George Strait, Merle Haggard, and Waylon Jennings among his musical influences, has a career that spans more than 25 years.

Tickets for the concert are $20 each, in advance or on the night. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, or to purchase tickets, stop by UniTea or call (250) 457-1145.

Tee-rific stocking stuffer for Golfers

Do you have a golfer on your Christmas gift list? You can swing into savings while supporting a worthy cause this Christmas by purchasing the BC Lung Association’s Golf Savings Book, which offers huge savings at more than 75 golf courses throughout B.C. and Washington state. It’s the perfect way to save where you play, and support a good cause!

“The Golf Savings Book offers some of the best savings around,” says Ashcroft resident Carolyn Chorneychuk, the BC Lung Association Volunteer Director for South Cariboo, “For less than it would cost for one round of golf, you can save a bundle while supporting a worthy cause right in your back yard.”

At only $35 each, you can support a worthy cause and give the golf-lovers on your Christmas list a great stocking stuffer. All proceeds raised from sales of the book help support vital lung patient support programs, and research and advocacy aimed at helping the one in five Canadians affected by lung disease breathe easier.

For more information on the courses and discounts, or to purchase a book, please visit www.golfandsave.ca or call 1-800-665-LUNG (5864).

Share a Bear

BC Liquor Stores is marking the 31st anniversary of its annual Share-a-Bear campaign, once again inviting customers to support a good cause.

From now until the end of December, customers can purchase a pair of stuffed bears for $11.70 plus tax: one to take home, and a twin that will be donated to a local charity in the same community. More than 670,000 stuffed bears have been given to charities throughout the province since the program began.

Customers also have the chance to enter a draw to win a larger version of the Share-a-Bear, as two winners will be drawn at each of the 197 BC Liquor Stores.

Employees at each BC Liquor Store choose the groups and charities to support, to demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility in the communities they serve.

More than 46,000 bears have been distributed for this year’s campaign, and more than half will be donated. The program supports local charities, including Christmas stocking funds, hospitals, police and ambulance services, and other community support groups.

Christmas fun fact

There is no “war on Christmas”, as some people like to claim, but a common abbreviation for Christmas—Xmas—is sometimes cited as evidence in support of the argument. The spelling is fine, however, and does not take the “Christ” out of “Christmas”. In the Greek alphabet, the letter “X” (chi) is the first letter of the Greek word Christós, which became Christ in English. The suffix -mas is from the Latin-derived Old English word for Mass. It originated as a handwriting abbreviation for the typical pronunciation of the word, and its use dates back to the 16th century.



editorial@accjournal.ca

