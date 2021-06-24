Local riders shine at BC High School Rodeo finals in Quesnel

The BC High School Rodeo Association (BCHSRA) held its Seniors Final in Quesnel from June 11 to 13. Several youth from Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton took part in the event, which attracted participants from around B.C.
It was the first official rodeo since the senior finals had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Organizers did not find out until May 26 that they could hold the event, leaving them with only two weeks to prepare.
Sudents normally compete in regional rodeo events between September and June, before heading to the finals. It meant that participants in the Quesnel rodeo had not been in competition for some time, but the event went off without a hitch.
Results for local riders:
Reined Cow Horse: Falyn Thomson (Clinton) first
Team Roping: Gracie Antoine (Cache Creek) and Madelin Pozzobon (Savona) first; Taylan James (Cache Creek) and Clay Farmer (Savona) third; Falyn Thomson (Clinton) and Cruise Schneider (Princeton) seventh
Steer Wrestling: Wyatt McCullough (Clinton) fifth
Goat Tying: Vanessa Michel (Cache Creek) first
Barrel Racing: Falyn Thomson (Clinton) third; Taylan James (Cache Creek) eighth
Saddle Broncs: Shardy Coxon (Clinton) second
Breakaway Roping: Gracie Antoine (Cache Creek) fourth; Skylar Brown (Ashcroft) fifth; Falyn Thomson (Clinton) seventh; Taylan James (Cache Creek) eighth
The top four competitors in each event will qualify to participate in the National High School Rodeo Finals, which are held in the USA. The top five competitors in each event will also qualify for the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals, which are being held in Merritt in July.
