Local students benefit from Interior Savings bursary program

Program has distributed $30,000 to local students since 2014

Recently five students from Ashcroft and area received an email from Interior Savings with some very welcome news: each will be receiving $1,000 to help with their tuition, under the Million Dollar Bursary Program.

Bryce Anderson and Skylar Dubois are graduating this year from Desert Sands Community School, while Hannah Franes, Julia Franes, and Narangi Moore have already graduated.

To be eligible for the bursary, students must be between 17 to 24 years old, a member of the Credit Union, and have plans to attend full time studies in a recognized degree, diploma, or trade certification program.

The Million Dollar Bursary Program, now in its sixth year, offers up to $1 million in bursaries every year to Interior Savings’ young members. With the recent announcement of $767,000 in new bursaries, the program will have surpassed $3 million in awards since its inception, with $30,000 of that total going to students from Ashcroft and the surrounding area.

According to Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings, the bursary program is part of a commitment by the Credit Union to share profits with its members while also helping its younger members make a positive move forward with ongoing education.

“Through our Million Dollar Bursary program, we aim to help students graduate from post-secondary in a better financial position,” says Conway. “The $1,000 bursary definitely helps in this regard.”

The Credit Union has committed to awarding up to $1 million every year until 2021. Learn more at www.milliondollarbursary.com.


