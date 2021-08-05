The Perseid Meteor Shower is visible (smoke permitting) now through Aug. 14. (Photo credit: Pierre Martin)

The Perseid Meteor Shower is visible (smoke permitting) now through Aug. 14. (Photo credit: Pierre Martin)

Look to the skies: the annual Perseid Meteor Shower is back

Aug. 12 will be the night for ‘peak meteor’ if conditions allow

One of the best meteor showers of the year, the Perseid Meteor Shower, is now underway until Aug. 14. The best time to see the most meteors will be on the night of Aug. 12 and into the morning hours of the 13th. This year the crescent moon sets around 10:30 p.m. local time, leaving us with a dark sky. By contrast, next year’s Perseids take place under a full moon, drastically reducing the hourly rate.

If you have the chance to observe from dark skies absent of any stray lights, enjoy the band of our Milky Way Galaxy as this collective glow of billions of distant stars stretches from Sagittarius in the south to Cassiopeia in the northeast.

Also, the brilliant planets Jupiter, and Saturn to Jupiter’s right, will be out all night long to keep you company. These are unmistakable and located to the left of Sagittarius.

The peak of the Perseids produces about 90 meteors per hour, but occurs late afternoon in daylight on the 12th. Towards the end of the night, when the constellation Perseus is high in the sky around 3 a.m., we should still see from 50 to 60 meteors striking the atmosphere at 59 km/sec or 36 miles/sec. A higher number of bright fireballs may be seen on nights before the peak rather than nights after. The friction of comet debris causes the “flash” or “streak” which safely vaporize about 80 kilometres high in the atmosphere, with no chance of meteorites hitting the ground.

The parent comet is named Swift-Tuttle, a 26 kilometre- or 16 mile-wide mountain of ice, dust, and gravel that last appeared in 1992 in its 133-year orbit around the sun. It will return in the year 2125, replenishing a fresh path of comet debris ejected from the comet’s surface as it gets close to the sun.

Here is where the solar radiation interacts with the comet, causing volatile material to vaporize and create the comet’s coma, or cometary fog, measuring close to 100,000 kilometres wide around the smaller nucleus. A dust tail forms as debris is blown off the comet’s surface, much like confetti blowing off the back of a truck on the highway.

As Swift-Tuttle retreats from the sun’s warming effects and back to the outer solar system, it fades away, becoming a dark mountain once again, only to be awakened by the sun upon its return. The new comet dust lingers in space until Earth plows through the debris field in its yearly orbit around the sun, much like crossing the finish line of a race. This is why the Perseids and other known meteor showers occur at the same time each year.

So gather a few friends and/or family members, set up chairs, bring snacks, and take advantage of warm, moonless conditions to view this epic display. Look up at the stars, listen to the crickets and frogs, and let nature bring a sense of calm over you.

Till next time, clear skies.

Known as “The Backyard Astronomer”, Gary Boyle is an astronomy educator, guest speaker, and monthly columnist for the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. In recognition of his public outreach in astronomy, the International Astronomical Union has honoured him with the naming of Asteroid (22406) Garyboyle. Visit his website at www.wondersofastronomy.com.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Astronomy

Previous story
From the archives: In 1921, Victoria ignores interior towns regarding a new highway

Just Posted

Danny Gorham and Josh St-Amour work on the new mountain biking trail that will end at the top of Jesmond Mountain. (Photo submitted)
Jesmond Mountain receiving new mountain biking trail

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases, half of which are in Interior Health

Nine-year-old Chilliwackian Emily Loewen shares a moment with Lytton mayor Jan Polderman on Tuesday. Loewen presented Polderman $3,440 on Tuesday, Aug. 3, most of it raised through lemonade sales. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Nine-year-old Chilliwack girl presents Lytton mayor with $3,440 from lemonade sales

Firefighters from Nanaimo have been in Spences Bridge helping battle the Lytton Creek wildfire. (Photo credit: Dwayne Rourke)
Evacuation order for Spences Bidge now downgraded to alert