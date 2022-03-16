Loon Lake artist pleasantly surprised by first place at art show

Loon Lake artist Janet Harman with her painting ‘Splashmaker’, which won first place in the ‘Emerging Artist: 2D’ category at the recent Art Exposed exhibit in Kamloops. (Photo credit: Submitted) ‘Splashmaker’ by Janet Harman. (Photo credit: Janet Harman) ‘Dreamwalker’ by Janet Harman. (Photo credit: Janet Harman) This painting by Janet Harman will be sold as a fundraiser for the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society. (Photo credit: Janet Harman) Owls on wood by Janet Harman. (Photo credit: Janet Harman)

Local artists have traditionally done very well at the Kamloops Arts Council’s annual Art Exposed event, and Loon Lake resident Janet Harman continued that trend this year, winning first place in the “Emerging Artist: 2D” category for her painting “Splashmaker”.

This was the third year Harman has had works on display at Art Exposed, and she says she was as surprised as anyone to find out she had won.

“I thought the organizers phoned you before the show starts to let you know if you’ve won,” she explains.

“I happened to go down to the show with my husband on March 6, rounded the corner, and saw the ribbon by my painting. I thought it was for the painting beside it, so I was totally shocked.”

“Splashmaker” depicts Harman’s granddaughter Zoe, now five, with a bucket of water. It’s based on a photograph Harman took, and she says she was surprised that the work struck a chord with the judges.

“I always get the impression they’re looking for very artsy stuff. I’m a bit of a realist, and that’s not necessarily what the art community goes for.”

Harman’s other work at this year’s show, “Dreamwalker”, features Zoe’s sister Leah, who is now eight. Harman says that both her granddaughters had seen the paintings before they went on display, but thought it was “pretty cool” to see them hanging in a gallery when they visited the exhibition.

“I took pictures of them beside or under their paintings. I had to record that for them.”

Both paintings were done from photographs, which Harman says is her usual method. “I do all my work from photographs. I have to look at what I’m painting. But they’re not verbatim; sometimes I’ll combine photos.”

Harman has been drawing and painting since she was a child, but has rarely had her work on public display.

“I didn’t do too much when my kids were young, but have done a bit more since I retired. Last year I did more than in any other year: I did bird artwork for the Loon Lake community trail, and a sign for the Hook Wine and Sinker shop.

“I do it for fun, things like pictures of friends and pets and kids and grandkids. I’ve done commissions for friends, and when we’re able to have functions in the community hall I’ve donated my services to paint someone’s pet or cabins as an auction item. I’ll do landscapes as well, but I prefer capturing children on canvas.”

Harman says she’s recently started painting on wood, which people are interested in.

“I get sawmill off-cuts, which I’ve been collecting and painting on in the past year. I’ve done a woodpecker, moose, owls, and a bear, which is going to be sold to raise funds for the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society. They’ll have details on the Loon Lake Community Facebook page.”

Harman plans to keep working with wood, and hopes to have some of her artwork for sale in Loon Lake’s Hook Wine and Sinker shop this year.



