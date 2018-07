Money will go toward rebuilding the fire hall.

On July 13, Cache Creek Royal Bank manager Robin Fritz presented Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department captain Ray Pullen with a cheque for $5,000.

The donation comes from the RBC Foundation, and is intended to help with the rebuilding of the Loon Lake fire hall, which was destroyed in last year’s wildfires.



