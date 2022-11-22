Loon Lake fundraising calendar showcases spectacular shots

Wildlife winner ‘Spreading Your Wings’ by Heather Pearson. (Photo credit: LLCRAS) Active Outdoors winner ‘Perfect Spray’ by Monty Smith. (Photo credit: LLCRAS) (l) Active Outdoors winner ‘Perfect Spray’ by Monty Smith and (r) Lake Life winner ‘Fire on Ice with Neighbours’ by Jennifer Woodley are both in the 2023 Loon Lake Community Calendar, available now. (Photo credit: LLCRAS) Landscape winner ‘Red Sky’ by Rik Steven. (Photo credit: LLCRAS)

The winners of this year’s Loon Lake Photo Contest are in, and they can be enjoyed by everyone throughout the coming year in the 2023 Loon Lake Community Calendar.

Earlier this year the call went out for photographers to take their best shots in and around Loon Lake and submit them for judging in four categories: Landscape, Active Outdoors, Lake Life, and Wildlife. A total of 86 photos were submitted, showcasing spectacular sunsets, fun in the sun (and the snow), magnificent wildlife, the lighter side of life at the lake, and more.

Once the deadline had come and gone, the three judges — Loon Lake south side resident Stephanie Nicole-Russell, Loon lake firefighter Kevin Woronchak, and Journal editor Barbara Roden — went through all the submissions. It was difficult to pick just three from each category, and then decide on first, second, and third place, and there was considerable discussion about the choices.

In the end, the winners in each category were:

Landscape: Rik Steven, “Red Sky” (first); Laura Caron, “Autumn at Evergreen” (second); Sue Kozak, “Through the Burn” (third).

Active Outdoors: Monty Smith, “Perfect Spray” (first); Jennifer Woodley, “Sunset Splashes” (second); Terry Passley, “Hockey for All” (third).

Lake Life: Jennifer Woodley, “Fire on Ice with Neighbours” (first); Janet Harman, “Cloudy Waters” (second); Muriel Cullen, “Summer Joy” (third).

Wildlife: Heather Pearson, “Spreading Your Wings” (first); Gail Frith, “Mule Buck and Doe Deer” (second); Janet Harman, “Chilly Jay” (third).

All 12 of the winning photos are featured in the 2023 Loon Lake Community Calendar, which is available now, just in time for Christmas gift-giving. The cost is $23 ($28 including shipping), and orders placed by Nov. 30 will arrive in time for Christmas.

Funds raised from the sale of the calendar go to support the activities of the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society.

To view all the photos submitted for this year’s contest, go to http://bit.ly/3UV97lV. To purchase the calendar, go to http://bit.ly/3tKuf2p.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsPhotography