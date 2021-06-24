Loon Lake gets grand new sign to greet visitors

Sign is the result of many years of planning and work by local volunteers

Visitors to Loon Lake will now be greeted by a colourful wooden sign, which was first envisaged in 2014 and has been completed and erected thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers.

In 2014 Louise Hanson created a prototype design for a “Welcome to Loon Lake” sign, which the new sign is based on. The Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society (LLCRAS) inherited the project, which went into high gear a year ago; a year that was filled with a number of setbacks and challenges.

In addition to obtaining material for the sign, creating the design, and completing the work, there were many communications with the Ministry of Transportation regarding the location and installation of the sign. Sally Watson, TNRD Area “E” director, originally secured funds for the sign, but due to the length of time the project took, the funds were no longer available.

The LLCRAS committed to going ahead with the sign at its own expense, and it was installed on June 7. It features a loon and a trout on one side, and a deer and bald eagle on the other, along with pine trees and, of course, the lake itself. The sign is on a plywood background supported by yellow cedar posts.

A special plaque is being made to recognize the many people who had a hand in the design and creation of the sign, including Louise Hanson, Rosalyn Stanton, Frank Borri, Barry and Janet Wainwright Harman, Muriel and Sheldon Cullen, and Don Lowe.



