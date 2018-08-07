Lots happening at the Cache Creek pool

Come on down for Aquafit, free swimming, lifesaving demonstrations, CPR training, and more.

River Winwood and Carmen Ranta with the new basketball net at Cache Creek pool, courtesy of Second Time Around.

By Carmen Ranta

Free drop-in CPR training

In conjunction with the local Community Paramedic, there will be free hands-only CPR training for all interested persons at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 10.

This short training session does not provide official CPR certification. If it rains, the training will take place in the gazebo.

New basketball net

Thanks to Second Time Around for providing the funding to purchase a new basketball net for the pool. Everyone loves it, and it can be lowered for the younger children and raised for older ones.

Everyone at the pool appreciates the hard work that went into earning the $700 we received to purchase the new net.

Thanks to caregivers

Thank you to all caregivers who are dropping off and picking up their swimmers aged 12 and under at the shower/cubby area of the pool deck before and after their lessons.

The Red Cross requires us to ensure that all swim lesson students aged 12 and under are not on their own at any time while at the pool, on the deck, or in the change rooms.

Extra Child/Caregiver classes

We have added an additional Caregiver/Child class in lesson set IV, Mondays through Thursdays, from August 13–16 and August 20–23.

The classes feature sing-songs and play in the water practice swim skills for children (aged one month through three years) and their caregivers. The cost for eight lessons is $25. The class is designed to prepare young swimmers for pre-school swim lessons later on, and is a lot of fun!

Pool hours

Our free swim hours remain the same every day, seven days per week: laps (noon to 1 p.m.) and public swim (1 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m.).

All swimming is free at the Cache Creek Pool.

Lifesaving training

Lifesaving training continues the week of August 7 from noon to 1 p.m. The pool remains open for laps at that time.

The students are working towards their Rookie, Ranger, and Star Patrol Swim Patrol badges from the Lifesaving Society. They are also learning skills from the Lifesaving Society Bronze Star Award program.

Aquafit

Free Aquafit has had a huge response this season! Come and join in this great workout that is designed to be adaptable for any fitness level (Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.).

Participants can wear swim suits or workout wear.

Lifeguard demonstration rescues

Lifeguard demonstration rescues will take place on Wednesday, August 15 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. during public swim time.

Come and enjoy seeing our great lifeguard team in action.

Thank you, and see you at the pool!

Cache Creek Pool Lifeguard Team