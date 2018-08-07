River Winwood and Carmen Ranta with the new basketball net at Cache Creek pool, courtesy of Second Time Around.

Lots happening at the Cache Creek pool

Come on down for Aquafit, free swimming, lifesaving demonstrations, CPR training, and more.

By Carmen Ranta

Free drop-in CPR training

In conjunction with the local Community Paramedic, there will be free hands-only CPR training for all interested persons at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 10.

This short training session does not provide official CPR certification. If it rains, the training will take place in the gazebo.

New basketball net

Thanks to Second Time Around for providing the funding to purchase a new basketball net for the pool. Everyone loves it, and it can be lowered for the younger children and raised for older ones.

Everyone at the pool appreciates the hard work that went into earning the $700 we received to purchase the new net.

Thanks to caregivers

Thank you to all caregivers who are dropping off and picking up their swimmers aged 12 and under at the shower/cubby area of the pool deck before and after their lessons.

The Red Cross requires us to ensure that all swim lesson students aged 12 and under are not on their own at any time while at the pool, on the deck, or in the change rooms.

Extra Child/Caregiver classes

We have added an additional Caregiver/Child class in lesson set IV, Mondays through Thursdays, from August 13–16 and August 20–23.

The classes feature sing-songs and play in the water practice swim skills for children (aged one month through three years) and their caregivers. The cost for eight lessons is $25. The class is designed to prepare young swimmers for pre-school swim lessons later on, and is a lot of fun!

Pool hours

Our free swim hours remain the same every day, seven days per week: laps (noon to 1 p.m.) and public swim (1 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m.).

All swimming is free at the Cache Creek Pool.

Lifesaving training

Lifesaving training continues the week of August 7 from noon to 1 p.m. The pool remains open for laps at that time.

The students are working towards their Rookie, Ranger, and Star Patrol Swim Patrol badges from the Lifesaving Society. They are also learning skills from the Lifesaving Society Bronze Star Award program.

Aquafit

Free Aquafit has had a huge response this season! Come and join in this great workout that is designed to be adaptable for any fitness level (Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.).

Participants can wear swim suits or workout wear.

Lifeguard demonstration rescues

Lifeguard demonstration rescues will take place on Wednesday, August 15 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. during public swim time.

Come and enjoy seeing our great lifeguard team in action.

Thank you, and see you at the pool!

Cache Creek Pool Lifeguard Team

Previous story
Local News Briefs: Local elections are coming up
Next story
Ashcroft 4-H Club members do well at Maple Ridge Country Fair

Just Posted

Ashcroft Terminal partners with Singapore-based based company to provide services

Partnership comes as terminal begins three-year, $28 million build-out that will create 250 jobs.

Feedback wanted from Cache Creek residents, businesses

Surveys about seniors’ housing and the downtown core are being conducted.

Former Ashcroft resident is one of the voices of the BC Wildfire Service

Fire Information Officer Ryan Turcot says it’s rewarding to do something helpful.

New organizer sought for Ashcroft’s Terry Fox Run

The annual event is in its 34th year in Ashcroft and has raised $59,000 for cancer research.

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline now $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

Financial documents now say the company expects a $9.3-billion price tag

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to girl, 7, killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rose was found dead in an apartment in late July

Canadian laws could prevent emaciated killer whale from being treated

J50, also known as Scarlet, is one of 75 southern resident killer whales in B.C.’s coastal waters

B.C. red-light cameras now live around the clock

Red-light runners get tickets in the mail, speeders to be added later

Online outrage after driver filmed flicking cigarette butt onto median in B.C.

Hundreds of wildfires are currently burning in British Columbia

B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend

Advocates slam B.C. government ads meant to fight overdose crisis

Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs says ads ignore ‘systemic’ factors

B.C. adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

B.C.’s James Leigh spent six weeks travelling on some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

Most Read