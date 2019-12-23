(from l) Lions members Doreen Lambert (with Joey); Edie Dibley; Ernie Kristoff; Darlene Daly; Vivian Edwards; Gordon Daly; and Sue Peters at the raffle draw on Dec. 20. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Lucky Lions raffle winners get early Christmas gift

Three winners were drawn in Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club held its annual raffle on Dec. 20, after selling 2,685 of 2,700 available tickets over the last two months.

Club members were on hand as the three winners’ names were drawn, with Terri Allan winning $250, a man whose ticket was signed “Harry from Kamloops” winning $500, and Cache Creek resident June Sarver winning the top prize of $1,000.

The raffle is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds going to fund such local causes as Skip’s Run, the food bank, the Christmas Hamper committee, and bursaries for graduating students at Desert Sands Community School.


