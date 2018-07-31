Lytton police files: Complaints lead to arrests

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 81 calls for service during the period July 6 to 26, including 29 traffic complaints.

Triple whammy

On July 6, while returning from another call, an officer noted a southbound vehicle travelling at 130 km/h in a 100 km zone, and turned around to stop the speeder. While behind the offending minivan, the officer witnessed the van cross the centre line while passenger and driver changed positions, all while maintaining highway speeds!

The vehicle stopped and the officer approached the passenger side and confirmed that the 36-year-old Merritt man was a disqualified driver. He was arrested, and the van was seized. The 35-year-old Merritt woman and her four children who were in the van were dropped off with Child and Family Services, who were made aware of the risk that the children had been put in. The man will appear in court on August 14 at Lillooet.

Targeted twice

Between July 6 and July 8, a business south of Lytton was victimized twice by thieves. An unused building was broken into and security equipment was stolen. Other items had been placed in boxes and moved outside, but it would appear the thieves were frightened off. The following day, 110 litres of fuel was stolen. Images from the security cameras have been distributed to neighbouring detachments in the hope of identifying the suspects.

One thing leads to another

On July 10, while members from the Ashcroft Traffic Unit were in town, a disturbance was heard behind the Lytton Hotel. Three of us had been outside the detachment and walked over to investigate the yelling. A dispute between a local couple was broken up.

As we approached, a 55-year-old Lytton man quickly exited from the driver’s position of his car and walked southbound down River Drive. An open beer, still chilled, was in the centre console. He was stopped by the Traffic officer and arrested for Impaired Care or Control.

Ultimately, he provided breath samples three times the legal limit. This man had been the subject of two recent complaints of impaired driving. His vehicle was seized, and we were happy to get him off the road. He was released on a Promise to Appear.

Double whammy

On July 20, as a result of a driving complaint, we stopped a 24-year-old Lillooet resident near Jade Springs. He was arrested for Impaired Driving and Driving while Prohibited. His vehicle was seized and he was released on a Promise to Appear in court at Lillooet

Quick wildfire response

On July 23 at 2:45 p.m. we received a complaint of a grassfire north of Spences Bridge. By the time the first officer arrived on scene, forty-five minutes later, BC Wildfire Service had three aircraft and a 20-person team on site.

The fire was moving aggressively and with surprising speed, and the highway was closed with the assistance of Interior Roads. The professionalism and fast-acting work of BC Wildfire and the Spences Bridge Volunteer Fire Department resulted in a quick abatement of the fire.

Although stored travel trailers, outbuildings, and some vehicles were damaged or destroyed, no homes were lost and nobody was injured. I want to thank the neighbouring Search and Rescue volunteers who assisted us by going door-to-door with the Evacuation Alert issued by the TNRD. The investigation into the origin of the fire is being handled by BC Wildfire.

Damage caused

On July 25, a 26-year-old Lytton woman was arrested in response to a complaint of her causing extensive damage to the interior of a local house. She was transported to cells and released with a court date for later this summer. This was the second call to the residence on the 25th.

Check your mirrors

Also on July 25, an anonymous caller reported that two women had just left AG Foods, and the driver was believed to be intoxicated. Three officers were in the area and the vehicle was followed to where it parked by the CN footbridge. As an officer approached the driver, she failed to notice him and opened a two-litre bottle of cider.

As the cider sprayed from the bottle, the 34-year-old Lytton resident — who had a Class 7 licence — finally noticed the police at her door. She provided breath samples that resulted in her vehicle being seized. The driver also received an immediate roadside suspension for impaired driving.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



