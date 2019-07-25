Lytton Police files: Weapons stolen in Spences Bridge

Firearms and knives were stolen from Spences Bridge residence earlier this month

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 50 calls for service from July 4 to July 18, including 10 traffic-related complaints.

Weapons stolen

On July 11, we attended a home in Spences Bridge. While the couple who live there were out for the day, unknown suspects entered the home through an unlocked window.

Several folding knives and firearms were stolen, including two .22 calibre rifles, a .410 gauge shotgun, a pearl-handled folding knife, a wooden-handled folding knife, and two silver cases for a Bic lighter. We have suspects and continue to investigate. This was one of three thefts that occurred during this time period.

If you have any information about crimes or police files in the Lytton area, contact the Lytton RCMP detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



