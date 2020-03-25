Lytton RCMP: Culprits take responsibility after spray painting incident

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 44 calls for service from March 4 to 19, including 12 traffic-related complaints.

COVID-19 preparedness

I expect the current health crisis is forefront on everyone’s minds. We are fully staffed and 100 per cent operational. I have instructed the constables to work from their vehicles and their homes. All of our police vehicles have fully functional computers that allow them to do everything except print. If there is no reason for members to be in the office, I don’t want them here.

We are making every effort at social distancing and deep cleaning. We will not be attending any meetings. At the detachment, we will keep the reception window closed for communication.

We will continue to respond to urgent and 9-1-1 calls, and you will continue to see officers on patrol, ensuring the safety of our communities.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are cancelling Story Time with the RCMP at the library and Coffee with a Cop at the Packing House. We will reschedule when public health permits it.

Puncture problem

On March 4 we had an unusual complaint. The driver of a tractor-trailer had parked alongside the Trans-Canada near Skuppah because the vehicle broke down. Sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., several of his truck tires were punctured. If you have any information on this, please call us at (250) 455-2225.

Gas gone

On March 6, Gold Trail School District learned that one of their service vehicles had its gas tank drilled and drained. This may have been related to a shed being broken into on Fraser Street, and gas being siphoned from a vehicle there. This is still under investigation.

Spray painting issue

On March 7 we dealt with some young people spray painting a number of locations around town. I was quite surprised by this, as we rarely have any issues with young people in town. We have a great bunch of kids. However, these three felt the need to vandalize a number of locations. They were identified, took responsibility, and cleaned it up the following day.

Suspicious person

On March 8 we received two calls about a suspicious man in town. The first call was about him apparently checking out vehicles around the Lytton Hotel, and the second was from G’Wsep gas. The man drove his white Honda SUV back to the Lytton Hotel.

Officers made a patrol in the area and found the 30-year-old Richmond man near the vehicle. As it turned out, it was not his Honda, but had been stolen on March 4 in Richmond from the driveway of a hotel. The fellow was arrested and released with a court date of May 13 in Lillooet. I think he plans on attending court, because he showed up at the courthouse on March 13, just to be safe.

Uneventful outage

The power outage from March 13 to 14 was inconvenient, but thankfully was fairly uneventful from an enforcement point-of-view. We had a number of alarms at businesses due to the wind and power fluctuations.

Feeling safe in the Canyon

As we continue to get through this exceptional period, check on your friends and neighbours, avoid contact with others, and follow the information and guidance of health officials. On a personal note, I feel much safer in the Canyon than I would feel living in a major city. We will see this through together.

If you have information about any Lytton RCMP crimes or files, please call (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LyttonRCMP Briefs