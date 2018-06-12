Lytton RCMP files

Two break and enters keep Lytton RCMP busy.

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 25 calls for service during the period June 1 to 7.

Break and enter (1)

We had two break and enters during a recent weekend. On June 1, a man and a woman were observed breaking into the old Kanaka Bar restaurant on the Trans-Canada Highway.

We are working with our colleagues in the Lower Mainland to identify the pair. We were happy to get a licence plate, and the registered owner is well known to police in the Maple Ridge area. It is suspected that they were savaging for scrap metal.

Break and enter (2)

The second break-in occurred at the Nicomen Band. Somebody forced the door of their Works building open and stole several 25-litre gerry cans of gasoline and a large roll of silver duct tape.

A suspect has been suggested, but any information would be welcomed. With the price of gas, this may become more of a problem.

Driving prohibition

On June 2, a local 34-year-old man was stopped because it was suspected that he was impaired.

He was located on the West side and failed a roadside screening test, and was served a 90-day driving prohibition.

Normally the vehicle would have been towed, but the ferry was still out at the time.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mother in her fifties finishes high school, graduates with daughter

Just Posted

Ashcroft Karate Club members win multiple medals

The club dramatically improved its standing at the recent Canada Open Karate Championship.

New Gold Rush Trail quest rolled out

Augmented reality quest goes from Vancouver to Barkerville and takes in more thn 200 missions.

New urgent primary care facility in Kamloops will serve entire region

Clinic at Royal Inland Hospital will relieve pressure on emergency department.

Local business favourites honoured at symposium

Participants in survey were asked to name favourite Gold Country eateries, markets, and more.

Cache Creek Elementary students rally for playground cause

The school is one of the top 10 finalists in the BCAA Play Here contest.

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Vancouver Island homeowner says fraudulent post encouraged people to peek in her windows

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

RCMP investigate attack on disabled stroke victim in northwest B.C.

The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall

Most Read