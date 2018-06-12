Lytton RCMP files

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 25 calls for service during the period June 1 to 7.

Break and enter (1)

We had two break and enters during a recent weekend. On June 1, a man and a woman were observed breaking into the old Kanaka Bar restaurant on the Trans-Canada Highway.

We are working with our colleagues in the Lower Mainland to identify the pair. We were happy to get a licence plate, and the registered owner is well known to police in the Maple Ridge area. It is suspected that they were savaging for scrap metal.

Break and enter (2)

The second break-in occurred at the Nicomen Band. Somebody forced the door of their Works building open and stole several 25-litre gerry cans of gasoline and a large roll of silver duct tape.

A suspect has been suggested, but any information would be welcomed. With the price of gas, this may become more of a problem.

Driving prohibition

On June 2, a local 34-year-old man was stopped because it was suspected that he was impaired.

He was located on the West side and failed a roadside screening test, and was served a 90-day driving prohibition.

Normally the vehicle would have been towed, but the ferry was still out at the time.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



