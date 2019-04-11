Lytton RCMP files

The phone might be a little clunky by today’s standards, but it’s unlikely that a child will accidentally dial 9-1-1 on it; something that can’t be said of today’s smartphones. If you dial 9-1-1 by mistake, please help emergency services by staying on the line to explain the error.

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 28 calls for service from March 23 to April 4, including eight traffic-related complaints.

Stay on the line with 9-1-1

Like all police agencies, we deal with a number of false or abandoned 9-1-1 calls. Many of them are because of parents letting their kids play with or hold their smartphones. Holding down the “9” button on the phone will call 9-1-1 (there’s no need to check this).

PLEASE: if you accidentally call 9-1-1, stay on the line and speak to the person answering the phone to explain what happened. You may prevent us having to drive over and knock on your door.

Why do I mention this? On March 26 we responded to an abandoned 9-1-1 call here in Lytton. When we arrived, the homeowner displayed a squeaky clean iPhone. He had washed it while in the shower and accidentally pressed 9-1-1 …

All’s well that ends well

On March 27 we responded to a complaint from a father in Spences Bridge, who woke to find his vehicle missing. With the very timely assistance of an officer in Lillooet, the vehicle was located, secured, and returned to the father. The family member was returned as well. There were no charges.

Attempted tire stabbing

On March 28, a 26-year-old Lytton woman was arrested when she tried to stab a car tire while intoxicated.

She was arrested without incident and released with a court date in April.

Two lengthy suspensions

Two 90-day suspensions were given out between March 23 and April 4. On March 26, following a crash, a 53-year-old Merritt resident was found sitting on the side of the highway by Tank Hill. Aside from the crash, he displayed multiple signs of impairment. His breath sample resulted in his vehicle being impounded and a 90-day suspension.

On March 30, an off-duty Lytton member spotted an unlicensed dirt bike in Lytton and called the on-duty member to attend. When the 23-year-old Lytton resident exited a store, he was spoken to about the lack of insurance and registration.

During this conversation, signs of impairment were noticed, and the man ultimately earned himself a vehicle impoundment and 90-day driving suspension.

If you have information about any police files or crimes, call Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter