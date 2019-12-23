Lytton RCMP files

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 54 calls for service from Nov. 21 to Dec. 19, including 13 traffic-related complaints.

Intoxicated assaulter (1)

On Nov. 24 we attended a residence in Lytton in response to a complaint of domestic violence where all parties were intoxicated. The resident tried to intervene in an assault between the accused and a relative. After stopping that assault, the accused turned on the resident and punched the victim several times. The victim fled the home and called police. The accused was arrested and removed from the home.

Intoxicated assaulter (2)

On Nov. 29 officers attended a home on Highway 12 in response to a domestic violence complaint. The victim reported that they had been at a house party where they were slapped by another attendee. Following this assault, the victim was punched and choked by another attendee. All those involved were intoxicated.

A 50-year-old Lytton resident was arrested and given a January court date.

Intoxicated assaulter (3)

On Dec. 1 we attended a residence on St. George’s Road regarding a complaint of domestic violence. An intoxicated 29-year-old Lytton resident was arrested at the scene and appeared in court on Dec. 17. The accused had already been on probation at the time of the offence. They were released on additional and more restrictive conditions to protect the victim.

Assault charges dropped

Also on Dec. 1, we were called to a rest area west of Lytton to an assault that occurred in a motorhome. The family members had been travelling from Vancouver to Quesnel when they had an argument that turned physical.

A 23-year-old Quesnel resident was arrested and released with a January court date. However, the victim called two days later and requested that police not proceed with charges.

Intoxicated assaulter (4)

On Dec. 10, an intoxicated 31-year-old Lytton resident was arrested at a residence east of Lytton for domestic violence. The victim had recorded part of the assault on a smartphone, which assisted our investigation.

The accused was released on conditions to have no contact with the victim and not to go to the residence. Unfortunately, only a couple of hours later the accused was arrested, having returned to the home. They were given a court date for January in Lillooet.

Breach of conditions

On Dec. 13 we were called to a home off Highway 12. The caller reported that 53-year-old Fred Drynock was in breach of his release conditions. Drynock was arrested and remanded to court, and I have been advised by Probation that he is expected to remain in custody until February.

On wrong side of police dog

On Dec. 14 a 2006 F-250 was stolen from Spences Bridge. The owner reported it had a full tank of gas and no keys in the truck. Happily, the truck was recovered by the Langley RCMP on the morning of Dec. 19. I understand that two prolific offenders got the truck stuck in mud and found themselves on the wrong side of a police dog (is there a right side?).

Enjoy the holiday season responsibly

Finally, if you have time off from work this season, enjoy your time with family and friends, and take care on the highways. I think I would disappoint if I didn’t say: if you drink, drink responsibly, and plan on a safe way home.

If you have information on any Lytton police files or crimes, call the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



