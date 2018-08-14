Lytton RCMP files: A friend takes advantage

Plus an attempted break-in, the recovery of a stolen truck, and more.

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 57 calls for service from July 27 to August 9, including 19 traffic complaints.

Taking advantage

On August 4 we received a complaint from a residence on Botanie Road. The complainant had loaned his vehicle to a friend to drive family members to Abbotsford. The vehicle was to have been returned by noon, but neither the vehicle nor the suspect returned, and $1,000 was taken from the complainant’s bank account.

The vehicle was recovered on August 7 at Mission. We continue to work with our policing partners to locate and arrest the suspect.

Attempted break-in

On August 5 at 3:45 a.m. we received a complaint from an isolated residence on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Lytton. The homeowner reported that a large man, dressed only in swim shorts, had broken a window with a hammer in an attempt to get into the house.

The male, from Calgary and currently of no fixed address, was arrested. The homeowner declined to provide a statement, and the suspect was released without charges.

Over the limit

On August 5, at 10:30 a.m., a car was checked as it parked in the parking lot of AG Foods. The officer was speaking to the driver and passenger, both of Lytton, and noted signs of liquor impairment. The driver did not possess a driver’s licence. The driver provided a breath sample into the roadside screening device and was served with a 90-day driving prohibition, and the vehicle was seized.

Stolen truck recovered

On August 7, we recovered a stolen 5-ton truck on the summit of Jackass Mountain. We believe the occupants had witnessed police in the area and fled the vehicle, and multiple avenues in this investigation are being followed up on. The investigation has been handed over to the Boston Bar RCMP, as it was in their jurisdiction.

As at the time of writing (August 9), we are looking forward to Desert Daze in Spences Bridge.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter