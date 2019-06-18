Lytton RCMP files: BC Hydro business scam hits Lytton

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 117 calls for service from May 13 to June 13, including 30 traffic-related complaints.

Vehicles recovered

On May 14, while we were on scene in Spences Bridge recovering a stolen tractor trailer, we learned that a unique 1947 Plymouth had been stolen from a nearby business. We knew that the tractor trailer had been stolen from the Chilliwack area, so contacted our partners in Hope and Chilliwack to be alert for this vehicle.

The Plymouth’s owner posted photos and a plea on Facebook. Resources were combined, and within hours the car was recovered and the suspect arrested.

Not following directions

Later on May 14, we attended a report of a break-and-enter at a house in Spences Bridge. When we arrived, a 45-year-old Merritt woman was found attempting to change the locks. There had been a call earlier in the month about a property dispute, and clear direction was provided to the lady from Merritt on court processes.

However, she chose to force her way into the house, and was arrested for break-and-enter and resisting arrest. She was released with conditions to not attend the property, and to appear in court on July 9.

Assault at pub

On May 19, while on foot patrol, we responded to the Lytton Pub, having been told about a fight between a couple of intoxicated patrons. A 44-year-old Kamloops woman was arrested and taken to cells after a handful of hair was pulled from another woman. Video footage was supplied from the hotel, which will aid in the court process. The accused will be in court on July 11.

Impaired driver (1)

Also on May 19, a 38-year-old Nicomen man was found drinking and driving. We had responded to a complaint of erratic driving, and found the vehicle far up a gravel road. The male was given an immediate roadside suspension and the vehicle was towed.

Prohibited driver

On May 31, just after an officer boarded the Lytton ferry, a 40-year-old Lytton man was observed getting into a car and driving from the ferry dock. The male is well-known to police as a prohibited driver. Charges are pending against this individual.

Assault at footbridge

On June 6, a local Lytton resident attended the detachment to report that he was assaulted and choked by an intoxicated 60-year-old man from Lytton. The assault happened at the end of River Drive by the CN footbridge. The accused was located three days later, arrested, and released on conditions to appear in court on July 9.

Impaired driver (2)

On June 7, in response to a complaint of an impaired driver on North Spencer Road, we responded to find a 57-year-old unlicensed Lytton man drinking with a friend in his unregistered/uninsured truck. The man refused to provide breath samples. He was given an immediate roadside suspension and the vehicle was towed.

Firearm threat

On June 8, we attended a complaint at Nicomen First Nation in response to a complaint that an intoxicated 37-year-old Nicomen man threatened to shoot his neighbour’s dogs. A rifle was seized, and the male was arrested and lodged in cells. The file is still under investigation.

BC Hydro phone scam

Recently, a local business was called by a man reporting to be from BC Hydro. He had a very smooth sales pitch and made believable demands that money was owed. However, the Lytton business owner was not to be duped by this scammer and hung up. The phone number was provided to our detachment and several calls were placed to try to obtain some information.

The following day the phone number had been disconnected. No money was lost, and BC Hydro was advised. If you are suspicious of a caller, hang up and call the published phone number for the company.

Fire season

It is fire season, and the ticket for throwing a burning cigarette butt out of a car window is still $575. I will support my team in charging anyone who does anything this foolish, which puts lives and property at risk. We have already had a number of fires in our area and we have not hit mid-season. There is a burning ban now in effect until October.

If you have information about any Lytton and area police files or crimes, call Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



