Lytton RCMP files: Be careful on winter roads

Plus two new initiatives — Coffee With a Cop and Story Time With a Cop — have started

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 42 calls for service from Jan. 17 to Feb. 6, including 14 traffic-related complaints.

Domestic violence

I typically avoid detailing complaints related to domestic violence. Reviewing media releases from other jurisdictions, I will begin reporting only on the number of domestic violence-related files, not the specifics.

During this period we had one in Lytton, and a warrant is being requested for the suspect, who is well-known to the police.

Spring hasn’t sprung

During this reporting period we have responded to several incidents on the highway related to snow and ice. Please take care when travelling in areas known to have black ice: those areas which are in shadow all day, specifically between Lytton and Tank Hill on Highway 1.

We have had dealings with lumber trucks on Highway 12, just north of Lytton, spinning out when they are not alert to icy conditions and fail to chain up. North Spencer Road had an incident recently when a vehicle could not make it up the hill by the Stein River and blocked a school bus.

We may be getting close to spring, but we are not there yet. In addition, recent rains have made for treacherous driving conditions. Be alert and check DriveBC (www.drivebc.ca).

Indecent phone call

On Jan. 29 we were made aware of an indecent phone call made to a local business. I won’t trouble you with the details, but we were given the number from call display.

Through our partners in Alberta, we learned that the same number has made similar calls to three businesses in the Prairie provinces. Although the number appeared to be registered in a community in Alberta, our investigation revealed that the number was purchased through the Internet and the caller could be anywhere in the world.

Inasmuch as technology makes our lives easier, there are those who will find ways to abuse it.

Intoxicated man removed from house

At 3 a.m. on Jan. 31 we attended to a home on Highway 12 just north of Lytton. The homeowner reported that his adult child was intoxicated, damaging his property, and refusing to leave. The suspect was well-known to police.

As per the homeowner’s wishes, the suspect was removed and taken to a friend’s home for the night.

Just hang up on scam calls

Also on Jan. 31, a resident attended to the detachment to report that he spoke to a caller reported to be from Service Canada. During the course of the conversation, the caller managed to get the resident’s date of birth and Social Insurance Number. After the call, the man realized that the caller was likely a scammer.

Even as I was writing this article, another resident called me to report that the FBI called him to say he was the suspect in a fraud. The FBI! I assured him that this was not the case.

The Government of Canada’s Anti-Fraud Centre (http://www.antifraudcentre.ca/) is the storehouse for information related to these scams. I get these calls at my desk too. Just hang up.

Coffee and Story Time With a Cop (not at the same time)

We have started two new initiatives: Coffee With a Cop and Story Time With the RCMP.

Coffee with a Cop is a long-standing program in North America where police officers partner with a local business to meet with residents to share a cup of coffee and chat about concerns and thoughts. We share information when we can, provide advice if asked, and make ourselves available for an open dialogue.

Our first one was at Klowa last month, and our next one will be at the Lytton Library on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. We will be looking at a venue in Spences Bridge as we move forward.

This program is sponsored by our regional Victim Services Unit.

Story Time with the RCMP is a partnership with the Lytton Library and their superb Branch Head, Kristi Wiebe. Cst. Seamus O’Connell has done one event, sitting with a group of children and reading from books selected by the librarian. Bring your children and come out to the Lytton Library on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, you can call the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



