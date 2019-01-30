Lytton RCMP files: Highway havoc

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 37 calls for service from Jan. 11–24, including 10 traffic-related complaints.

Frauds and forgeries

On Jan. 22, a search warrant was executed at a home north of Lytton on Highway 12, to search for evidence in relation to several frauds and forgeries committed against Scotiabank, the Bank of Montreal, and a Lytton resident. The investigation is continuing and charges are expected.

Highway havoc

The snowfall of Jan. 22–23 caused a number of incidents requiring our attendance. The most significant was a loaded tractor-trailer that went off the road just north of the Lytton Esso just after 11 p.m. on the 22nd. The truck broke through the concrete barricades, crashed through mature trees, and came to rest on Old Trans-Canada Highway.

The driver, from Calgary, and his dog fled from the truck as it caught on fire. They were uninjured. Witnesses reported that within 10 minutes the truck was fully engulfed.

The Lytton Volunteer Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service attended. Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement and the Ministry of Environment were consulted in the aftermath. Road and weather conditions are believed to have been factors in the crash.

At 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, police were called to assist VSA highway maintenance with a number of tractor-trailers sliding on the Trans-Canada south of Goldpan Provincial Park. On attendance, a FedEx tractor trailer was stuck in the middle of the highway. In spite of chains, the driver was unable to get traction and momentum. He had to wait for the weather to warm up. Luckily, traffic was able to get by on both sides.

Ninety minutes later, Highway 8 south of Spences Bridge was closed for more than an hour after a couple of tractor-trailers lost control. Tow trucks and highway maintenance were on scene quite quickly.

At 9:30 a.m. we were called to an SUV that had slid off the highway near Goldpan Provincial Park. A VSA employee affixed a cable to the vehicle to prevent further injury and damage. The Lytton couple were able to get out of the vehicle. They were examined by ambulance personnel and taken to the Lytton hospital for treatment.

Later on Jan. 23, at 1:30 in the afternoon, an SUV slid off the icy road north of Lytton on the Trans-Canada. The couple inside, who were from 108 Mile, were uninjured, and accompanied their vehicle in the tow truck.

Let’s not do this again. February and spring are just around the corner.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, contact Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter