Lytton RCMP files: Highway havoc

A heavy snowfall causes chaos for motorists on the highways around Lytton

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 37 calls for service from Jan. 11–24, including 10 traffic-related complaints.

Frauds and forgeries

On Jan. 22, a search warrant was executed at a home north of Lytton on Highway 12, to search for evidence in relation to several frauds and forgeries committed against Scotiabank, the Bank of Montreal, and a Lytton resident. The investigation is continuing and charges are expected.

Highway havoc

The snowfall of Jan. 22–23 caused a number of incidents requiring our attendance. The most significant was a loaded tractor-trailer that went off the road just north of the Lytton Esso just after 11 p.m. on the 22nd. The truck broke through the concrete barricades, crashed through mature trees, and came to rest on Old Trans-Canada Highway.

The driver, from Calgary, and his dog fled from the truck as it caught on fire. They were uninjured. Witnesses reported that within 10 minutes the truck was fully engulfed.

The Lytton Volunteer Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service attended. Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement and the Ministry of Environment were consulted in the aftermath. Road and weather conditions are believed to have been factors in the crash.

At 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, police were called to assist VSA highway maintenance with a number of tractor-trailers sliding on the Trans-Canada south of Goldpan Provincial Park. On attendance, a FedEx tractor trailer was stuck in the middle of the highway. In spite of chains, the driver was unable to get traction and momentum. He had to wait for the weather to warm up. Luckily, traffic was able to get by on both sides.

Ninety minutes later, Highway 8 south of Spences Bridge was closed for more than an hour after a couple of tractor-trailers lost control. Tow trucks and highway maintenance were on scene quite quickly.

At 9:30 a.m. we were called to an SUV that had slid off the highway near Goldpan Provincial Park. A VSA employee affixed a cable to the vehicle to prevent further injury and damage. The Lytton couple were able to get out of the vehicle. They were examined by ambulance personnel and taken to the Lytton hospital for treatment.

Later on Jan. 23, at 1:30 in the afternoon, an SUV slid off the icy road north of Lytton on the Trans-Canada. The couple inside, who were from 108 Mile, were uninjured, and accompanied their vehicle in the tow truck.

Let’s not do this again. February and spring are just around the corner.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, contact Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Just Posted

Doctor Amgad Zake leaving Ashcroft medical practice

Interior Health trying to find locums, replacement

Highway billboard in Spences Bridge appeals for information in police cold case

Luke Neville disappeared in October 2017, and his family wants to bring him home

Company donates $275,000 to replace destroyed Loon Lake fire hall

Also donates to food banks, still $80,000 yet to be designated

Lytton RCMP files: Highway havoc

A heavy snowfall causes chaos for motorists on the highways around Lytton

NDIT State of the North report gives fiscal picture of Northern B.C.

Report examines employment trends, tourism, wildfire impacts, and much more

Humboldt Broncos victims’ families share how crash changed their lives

Loved ones of many of the 16 people killed and 13 injured submitted victim impact statements to the court

Transit officer shot in Surrey, hunt on for armed suspect

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Nanaimo votes in potententially historic B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

B.C’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow: forecast

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

The Abbotsford News’ handy guide to asking public bodies for their interesting information

Most Read