Lytton RCMP files: One stolen vehicle potentially leads to another

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 55 calls for service between April 9 and April 30, including 10 traffic-related calls.

Failed the test

On April 10, an eastbound VW Jetta was stopped on the Trans-Canada at Lytton when it was observed to be crossing the centre line. The driver, a 49-year-old Surrey resident, was given a roadside sobriety test and failed. As a result he received a 24-hour suspension and the vehicle was towed.

Stay home and stay safe

On April 12 we dealt with a very serious motorcycle crash between Spences Bridge and Lytton on the Trans-Canada. An inexperienced rider from Richmond failed to navigate a curve on an overpass and crashed into the concrete roadside barrier.

The 26-year-old was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital. We were pleased to learn that, although the injuries required a short hospital stay, the rider was discharged later in the week.

This was, unfortunately, a prime example of someone — three people, in fact — ignoring the request to stay home. Not only were they out for a pleasure ride, but they also put many first responders at risk of exposure during the pandemic.

Lytton RCMP continues to respond to emergency calls, but incidents like this do not need to occur.

Party people

On April 16 we attended at a rental property on Seniors Road in Lytton, to a complaint of an assault and an unconscious man. We arrived with BC Ambulance to the aftermath of a party, where two cousins got into a dispute that resulted in one being assaulted and knocked unconscious.

A fifty-year-old Lytton man was arrested as he walked from the scene. He was later released on several conditions, with a court date of Aug. 11 in Lillooet; the earliest court date available to us, as a result of the pandemic.

Lurking with intent?

Also on April 16, Village of Lytton staff reported that someone had been skulking around the works yard overnight.

Although nothing was missing from the yard, we continue to work with the Village to identify a suspect.

Drums of thanks

On April 17 we were so grateful to have local drummers gather in front of the detachment at 7 p.m. to thank us for the work we do in the community. This dedicated group has been visiting a number of locations in the area for weeks. Thank you.

One stolen vehicle might be connected to …

On April 26 we recovered a stolen vehicle on Sackum Creek Road, east of Lytton. The white Ford F-350 was stolen from Abbotsford on April 23. This is probably related to….

… another stolen vehicle

On April 27, a short time before 8 a.m., Lytton RCMP were notified of a pickup truck reported stolen to the Boston Bar RCMP and taken, within the previous half-hour, from the area of Blue Lake Road.

Shortly after 8 a.m., while patrolling for the stolen pickup truck, we spotted a vehicle matching its description speeding eastbound along Highway 1. Within 500 metres of us spotting the truck, it crashed. The lone occupant was extricated from the wreckage by fire officials and transported by BC Emergency Health Services air ambulance to Kamloops.

The suspect, 27-year-old Justin Bjorklund of no fixed address, has since been released from hospital. Bjorklund has been formally charged by the BC Prosecution Service with possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of identity documents, and two counts of breach of his Probation Order.

We continue to investigate additional offences based on stolen property found inside the wreckage. Additional charges are likely.

Suspicious fires

We have had a number of suspicious fires in the last month. Some have been reported to us, others have not. We are working with BC Wildfire to identify a suspect, and any help that the public can offer would be appreciated. We have all been impacted by wildfires in recent years, and know the emotional and financial costs.

Grieving with rest of country

We continue to operate at 100 per cent staffing levels, thankfully. Personally, we were all hurt by the horrific events in Nova Scotia last month and grieve with the rest of the country. Support your friends and neighbours. Take care of each other.

If you have information about any Lytton RCMP files or crimes, contact the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



