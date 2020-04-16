Lytton RCMP files: Stolen vehicle found with $8,000-worth of potato chips inside

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 50 calls for service in the period from March 20 to April 9, including 10 traffic-related complaints.

Staying safe

The current pandemic is impacting all of us. Like you, we are making every effort to avoid contact and maintain social distancing. Occasionally, that is not possible, and you will see us with safety glasses, gloves, and perhaps masks. We continue to respond to urgent and 9-1-1 calls. You will continue to see officers on patrol, ensuring the safety of our communities.

Domestic violence

We have dealt with two domestic violence complaints, and continue to follow-up with those individuals.

Unsafe speed

On March 20, we were monitoring speeds in the construction zone at Spences Bridge. A Honda SUV was recorded travelling at 106 km/h in the 50 km/h zone. The driver, from Terrace, was charged, and the vehicle was seized and towed. This was a terrible example of a driver not paying attention to their surroundings.

Suspicious vehicle

On March 28, a resident called us about a suspicious pickup truck idling on the highway near the Esso. When officers attended, they found an individual travelling from the Lower Mainland to 100 Mile House. He was found with a very large knife in his waistband and a small bag of drugs. I don’t want to suggest what the drugs were until they are analyzed.

The truck and all of its contents were seized, as the driver was not the owner. The 100 Mile House resident was arrested, and the Crown Prosecutor’s Office will review the file for applicable charges.

Chips ahoy

We have had two stolen vehicles recovered in our area. On March 29, a Ford F-350 was found beside the Highways maintenance yard. It had been stolen two days earlier from Chilliwack, and there were items missing from it. When the owner recovered it there were additional keys on his key ring, which was odd.

On April 6, we recovered a stolen white Isuzu van from the Lytton First Nation water treatment plant on the west side. This truck was stolen from Ashcroft and had approximately $8,000-worth of potato chips in it.

Both of these files are still under investigation. We are confident that there are a number of people involved with the Isuzu. If you have any information about this, please call the Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225.

Dumb dumping

On April 1, we attended to a complaint of a Boston Bar resident dumping bags of garbage near Kanaka Bar. The driver was identified and visited at his home. Follow-up will be done by CP Police

Keep safe

Please: continue to be safe, use social distancing, and stay home if you can. The virus only spreads through us.



