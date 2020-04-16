Lytton RCMP files: Stolen vehicle found with $8,000-worth of potato chips inside

Plus drugs seized, illegal dumping, excessive speed, and more from the Lytton detachment

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 50 calls for service in the period from March 20 to April 9, including 10 traffic-related complaints.

Staying safe

The current pandemic is impacting all of us. Like you, we are making every effort to avoid contact and maintain social distancing. Occasionally, that is not possible, and you will see us with safety glasses, gloves, and perhaps masks. We continue to respond to urgent and 9-1-1 calls. You will continue to see officers on patrol, ensuring the safety of our communities.

Domestic violence

We have dealt with two domestic violence complaints, and continue to follow-up with those individuals.

Unsafe speed

On March 20, we were monitoring speeds in the construction zone at Spences Bridge. A Honda SUV was recorded travelling at 106 km/h in the 50 km/h zone. The driver, from Terrace, was charged, and the vehicle was seized and towed. This was a terrible example of a driver not paying attention to their surroundings.

Suspicious vehicle

On March 28, a resident called us about a suspicious pickup truck idling on the highway near the Esso. When officers attended, they found an individual travelling from the Lower Mainland to 100 Mile House. He was found with a very large knife in his waistband and a small bag of drugs. I don’t want to suggest what the drugs were until they are analyzed.

The truck and all of its contents were seized, as the driver was not the owner. The 100 Mile House resident was arrested, and the Crown Prosecutor’s Office will review the file for applicable charges.

Chips ahoy

We have had two stolen vehicles recovered in our area. On March 29, a Ford F-350 was found beside the Highways maintenance yard. It had been stolen two days earlier from Chilliwack, and there were items missing from it. When the owner recovered it there were additional keys on his key ring, which was odd.

On April 6, we recovered a stolen white Isuzu van from the Lytton First Nation water treatment plant on the west side. This truck was stolen from Ashcroft and had approximately $8,000-worth of potato chips in it.

Both of these files are still under investigation. We are confident that there are a number of people involved with the Isuzu. If you have any information about this, please call the Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225.

Dumb dumping

On April 1, we attended to a complaint of a Boston Bar resident dumping bags of garbage near Kanaka Bar. The driver was identified and visited at his home. Follow-up will be done by CP Police

Keep safe

Please: continue to be safe, use social distancing, and stay home if you can. The virus only spreads through us.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lytton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020
Next story
We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

Just Posted

Investigation underway into fire that destroyed two Cache Creek houses

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, which started overnight

Cache Creek deals with COVID-19, prepares for flood season

All unnecessary spending has been halted as Village prepares for economic impact of pandemic

‘I suspect we’ll appreciate each other much more when this ends’

Fraser-Nicola MLA talks about the COVID-19 pandemic and how her office is responding

COVID-19 news: Skip’s Run, Soup’s On, rent relief, and more

The tenth annual Skip’s Run charity event has been postponed until further notice

Lytton RCMP files: Stolen vehicle found with $8,000-worth of potato chips inside

Plus drugs seized, illegal dumping, excessive speed, and more from the Lytton detachment

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Most Read