Lytton RCMP files: What is a boat doing up a mountain?

Are you missing a boat? Lytton RCMP might be able to help

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 37 calls for service from July 19 to Aug. 3, including 15 traffic-related complaints.

Impaired complaint

On July 25, information was received that a woman parked on Siwash Road near the Trans-Canada Highway was impaired. An officer made a patrol, and the 43-year-old Kanaka Bar woman was confirmed to be impaired.

Her licence was immediately suspended and the vehicle was towed. She declined the offer of a ride home.

Boat on a mountain

On July 27 we found, on a forest service road up a mountain, a boat with two motors attached. There was no boat trailer.

Both the boat and motors were in good condition and had not been reported stolen. An email was sent to surrounding detachments to see if a boat had been reported stolen.

Cause and effect?

On July 29, just after midnight, we were told of a serious crash on North Spencer Road, three kilometres from the ferry. A Chevy Malibu was found down an embankment, wrapped around a tree and with the airbags deployed.

Nobody was found at the scene, but the officer knew the car and the owner’s home. A patrol was made, and the officer’s questions about the driver and their injuries went unanswered by the occupants of the home.

The following day, while en route to the home to check on the driver again, we found the ambulance heading to the same address. Whether as a result of the crash or due to some other event, the owner of the vehicle went to hospital with some serious injuries.

Big red flag

Also on July 29 (but unrelated), a 59-year-old Lytton resident was found driving on Fraser Street in an unregistered vehicle. When he was stopped, it was determined that the driver was impaired (the full beer can in the cup holder was a red flag). The driver’s licence was immediately suspended and the car was towed.

Tractor-trailer vs. small car

On July 30 we attended a crash on the Trans- Canada Highway at the Lytton Esso. A little Mazda had been cut off by a tractor-trailer when the two lanes merged into one. The front driver’s side corner of the car was destroyed, but the driver managed to limp it into the parking lot. The 67-year-old truck driver from Ferndale, B.C. was charged with Driving without Due Care.

Abandoned vehicles

We have dealt with several calls about abandoned vehicles lately, which we appreciate. Sometimes they turn out to be stolen; sometimes they are just broken down, and after we speak to the owner we can pass along the information so the vehicle is not towed. This is another example of how we are all working together.

Summer has started

August is going to be a great month. The pool is open, and perhaps we will finally have some traditional summer heat. The Farmers’ Market is getting busier, and the River Festival is right around the corner.

A departure and an arrival

On a sad note, our colleagues Cst. Chesley Johnson and his wife, Tanya, left Lytton last week for their new home in Campbell River. Three years went by far too quickly. We are looking forward to getting to know his replacement, Cst. Jed Simkins, and his wife Isabelle, from Fort St. John.

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, call the Lytton RCMP detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



