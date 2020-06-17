Lytton RCMP files: Working together to get the job done

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 115 calls for service between May 1 and June 10, including 42 traffic-related calls.

Crash too close for comfort

On May 2, an alert Lytton resident saw a pickup crash through his chain link fence and continue up the mountain road. Police attended and found a 52-year-old man with the vehicle, which had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Hope.

The man was arrested and taken to the detachment. He was released on a number of conditions, one of which was not to attend Lytton, with a court date of Sept. 8 in Lillooet.

Got off lightly

On May 6, at Siska, we responded to a complaint of men riding a motorcycle while intoxicated. When we attended, we did find one of a group of men riding a dirt bike. He was given a 12-hour suspension and warned about the number of potential charges he could have received.

West side assault

On May 16, just after 1 a.m., we attended to an assault on the west side.

Although there was a conflict of some kind, neither party was willing to provide police with any information.

It is our policy to follow up with the people for three successive months to make certain that no further incidents have occurred.

Assault arrest

On May 26, just after midnight, we attended a complaint of a fight between a couple in Lytton. The Lytton man was arrested for assault and released on conditions that he have no contact with the victim, in addition to related conditions. Thankfully, the woman involved in the assault was not hurt.

Unlicensed and impaired

Also on May 26, we received a complaint of an impaired driver coming into town. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be unlicensed and impaired. The vehicle was impounded and the 22-year-old served a three-day suspension.

Double the trouble

On May 29, a Lytton woman attended the detachment to report that her partner had assaulted her in their home. Police attended and arrested the man for the assault. He was intoxicated, and was lodged in cells and released in the morning with multiple conditions to ensure the safety of the victim.

Unfortunately for him, on May 30 we attended to a complaint in Lytton to find a 22-year-old Lytton man trying to enter a home. He was bound by conditions not to attend the home or have contact with one of the residents. He was arrested and held for a hearing with the Justice of the Peace, and remanded into custody. This was his second arrest in 24 hours.

Working together to clear highway

On June 10, along with Lillooet RCMP, we attended a log truck crash on Highway 12.

Thankfully, the driver was not hurt, but his truck blocked the highway and his load of logs was strewn about the two lanes of the highway, as well as the ditches. With the help of motorists, and firefighters from BC Wildfire Service, the logs and truck were moved enough to reopen the highway within 90 minutes. I was so impressed with how everyone worked together.

It is nice to see businesses opening again. Stay safe.

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, contact the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

RCMP Briefs