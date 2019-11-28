Lytton RCMP police files: Scam alert

Beware of ‘BC Hydro’ phone scam doing the rounds in the region

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 51 calls for service from Oct. 31 to Nov. 20, including eight traffic-related complaints.

New phone scam

Another telephone scam recently took $1,000 from a Spences Bridge resident. A caller, who claimed to be from BC Hydro and said they had some key information about the property, managed to convince the property owner that their power was going to be disconnected if credit card payment was not immediately received. Unfortunately, this information was given.

The victim called the number back. The recording was identical to BC Hydro, but when the requisite extension was pushed, the call was disconnected.

I have also received these calls. Please be suspicious and be skeptical. Check your bills to confirm whether you are in arrears.

Disconnection of services is rare and extreme. Contact the service provider using the phone number from your bill.

Stolen truck spotted

On Nov. 4 we received a report of a stolen truck from Spences Bridge. Sometime overnight, a 1996 brown Dodge Ram was taken from in front of the owner’s house. An immediate fan-out was sent to all surrounding detachments, including the Fraser Valley. The truck was spotted on security cameras west of Lytton around 3 a.m. We are continuing to investigate.

Theft from radio tower

On Nov. 5, somebody forced their way into a radio tower on Laluwissin Forest Service Road and stole some deep cycle batteries, a generator, and other equipment. Information has been received on this theft and we are investigating.

Over the limit

On Nov. 18 we responded to an assault on the Trans-Canada Highway at Spence Road. It ended up just being an argument. However, when a ride was offered to one of the participants, a bag of almost 200 grams of cannabis was found in their belongings. It was seized and the 47-year-old Merritt resident was served a ticket, under the new legislation.

If you have information on any Lytton police files or crimes, call the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



editorial@accjournal.ca

