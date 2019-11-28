Lytton RCMP police files: Scam alert

Beware of ‘BC Hydro’ phone scam doing the rounds in the region

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 51 calls for service from Oct. 31 to Nov. 20, including eight traffic-related complaints.

New phone scam

Another telephone scam recently took $1,000 from a Spences Bridge resident. A caller, who claimed to be from BC Hydro and said they had some key information about the property, managed to convince the property owner that their power was going to be disconnected if credit card payment was not immediately received. Unfortunately, this information was given.

The victim called the number back. The recording was identical to BC Hydro, but when the requisite extension was pushed, the call was disconnected.

I have also received these calls. Please be suspicious and be skeptical. Check your bills to confirm whether you are in arrears.

Disconnection of services is rare and extreme. Contact the service provider using the phone number from your bill.

Stolen truck spotted

On Nov. 4 we received a report of a stolen truck from Spences Bridge. Sometime overnight, a 1996 brown Dodge Ram was taken from in front of the owner’s house. An immediate fan-out was sent to all surrounding detachments, including the Fraser Valley. The truck was spotted on security cameras west of Lytton around 3 a.m. We are continuing to investigate.

Theft from radio tower

On Nov. 5, somebody forced their way into a radio tower on Laluwissin Forest Service Road and stole some deep cycle batteries, a generator, and other equipment. Information has been received on this theft and we are investigating.

Over the limit

On Nov. 18 we responded to an assault on the Trans-Canada Highway at Spence Road. It ended up just being an argument. However, when a ride was offered to one of the participants, a bag of almost 200 grams of cannabis was found in their belongings. It was seized and the 47-year-old Merritt resident was served a ticket, under the new legislation.

If you have information on any Lytton police files or crimes, call the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BREAKING NEWS: Police hunt on for man who tried to grab young girl in Barriere

Just Posted

Photographer finds inspiration in post-wildfire landscape

Nicole Johnston was impressed by the resiliency of people and nature after 2017’s wildfires

Don’t be in the dark if the power goes out

Be prepared for severe winter storms and the possible loss of power

Tribute paid to former Cache Creek mayor before recent council meeting

John Ranta honoured for nearly three decades of service to the community

Shop local this Christmas to get one-of-a-kind gifts for all on your list

Shopping local helps keep money and jobs in our communities

Black Friday, Cyber Monday bargains might have hidden costs

Read the fine print, do your homework, and watch out for ‘too good to be true’ deals

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

RCMP look for suspect driver after truck fatally hits dog on owner’s driveway

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Most Read