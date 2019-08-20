Lytton detachment commander Sgt. Curtis Davis getting his feet wet in the dunk tank at last year’s River Festival. He’s confident that he’ll stay dry at this year’s ‘Dunk a Cop’ event.

Lytton RCMP: Vehicles vandalized, wildlife warnings, and a confident cop

Sergeant positive he won’t get dunked at the Lytton River Festival

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 48 calls for service from Aug. 1 to 14, including 13 traffic-related complaints.

Vehicles vandalized

Early in the day on Aug. 3, eight kilometres north of Spences Bridge on the Trans-Canada, a Dodge Grand Caravan had four windows smashed, a tire flattened, and a considerable amount of fishing and camping gear stolen. Later in the afternoon, a Dodge Durango parked near Goldpan Provincial Park was vandalized: the front windows were smashed. Nothing was stolen.

If you were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage, we would like to hear from you.

Busy day

Aug. 3 was a full day. We were called to a home on Highway 12 when the homeowner found his daughter’s boyfriend in the house contrary to his probation. The 31-year-old Lytton resident has been remanded in custody since the arrest.

Then we were called to a wildfire on Kanaka Bar, when goldpanners returned to find their two vehicles engulfed in flames. It has been suggested that their campfire was not properly extinguished.

The fire expanded from the vehicles to the surrounding brush. BC Wildfire personnel, supported by a water bomber, responded and quickly contained and controlled the fire. No homes were immediately threatened, and BC Wildfire continues to investigate.

Hikers helicoptered to safety

On Aug. 9 we learned of four stuck hikers in the Stein Valley Provincial Park. Search and Rescue from Pemberton was dispatched, and the group was rescued by helicopter.

Car fire

On Aug. 13 we attended to an early morning car fire in a gravel pit on the Trans-Canada Highway near Spences Bridge. The car was completely destroyed by fire.

Nobody had been seen in the area. The car will be examined by specialists to further our investigation. Arson is suspected.

Wildlife warnings

All month we have been getting reports of a bear in the community. Some people have recordings of a yearling, while others have photos of a very large black bear. I only have two big piles of bear scat in my yard.

Please remove fallen fruit from your yard and secure your garbage cans. Let’s all work to make certain that these beautiful animals are not harmed.

On a similar note, I was called about a rattlesnake at a community building. Nope, not trained for that! However, I did have the phone numbers for the professionals who do deal with that.

Won’t be dunked

We’re more than halfway through August, and the Stein Valley School is back in session. By the end of the month all the rest of the kids will be getting ready to head back, so keep an eye out for school buses.

And let’s not forget the Lytton River Festival on the September long weekend. I think that I will be staying dry, as nobody will be able to hit the target at the dunk tank on Aug. 31 …

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, call the Lytton detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


