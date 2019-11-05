Lytton RCMP warn people about a cheque scam doing the rounds

Plus don’t drive while impaired or unlicenced, and exercise proper car seat care for your kids

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 63 calls for service from Oct. 3 to 30, including 15 traffic-related complaints.

Car seat care

Recently we have heard that parents and caregivers are picking up their children from school and daycare without car seats. I have asked the detachment members to be available during pick-up and drop-off times to make certain proper car seats are being used and that they are suitably anchored.

Cheque scam

We have recently learned of a new scam that has impacted Lytton and area residents. An envelope from a major bank is delivered to your mailbox. There is an authentic-looking cheque inside, in your name, typically in the amount of $150. When you realize that this is not for you, you contact the enclosed phone number or email and are told to deposit it anyway and send a portion to the sender. This is the scam. I refer you to the old adage: if it looks too good to be true, it is.

Detachment had success with borrowed car

For the last six weeks we had a new car at the Lytton detachment, which was borrowed from our headquarters in Surrey The car is equipped with an automatic licence plate reader, and while on patrol two cameras record every passing licence plate and check it with a continually updated database for unlicenced, uninsured, prohibited, and wanted drivers.

We had enough luck that we will be using the car again throughout the coming year.

Quick-thinking witness

On Oct. 16 a Lytton resident witnessed a vehicle go off the road on the Trans-Canada Highway at Kitzowit Road. When nobody got out of the vehicle, the witness called police. A 37-year-old from Lytton was arrested for impaired driving and driving while prohibited. He later provided breath samples at the detachment and was released to court at Lillooet. The vehicle was impounded.

Known to police

On Oct. 18, while doing highway patrol, a member stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Victoria. The driver, a 31-year-old from Prince George, also had a stolen wallet and credit cards from Chilliwack.

The woman is well-known to police. She was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and driving while prohibited.

She will appear in court at Lillooet on Dec. 10.

Don’t drive while unlicenced

On Oct. 27 a driver passed one of our members on the highway and was recognized as an unlicenced driver. The 29-year-old Lytton resident was charged and the vehicle was impounded. It is simply not worth it to drive unlicenced.

If you have information on any Lytton police files or crimes, contact the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


Most Read